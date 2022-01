An eastern Kansas County has declared an emergency after the local hospital ran out of ventilators while treating patients with the coronavirus. The Lyon County Board of County Commissioners in Emporia, Kansas, announced Friday afternoon that they were declaring a local emergency after the local hospital, Newman Regional Health, asked for two additional ventilators. An emergency had to be declared in order to order this “critical resource” from the state’s Emergency Operations Center.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO