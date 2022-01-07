ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate Last Week

By Lauren Saria
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven with the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bay Area remains a thrilling place to eat, yet night after night many of us wind up falling back on the same usual suspects. Fortunately, Eater editors eat out more often than most, and we take seriously our responsibility to steer...

sf.eater.com

FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
newsandviewsusa.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory now open

With roots in Detroit, an internationally inspired take on hot dogs, and a sustained presence in Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory is growing rapidly. Local entrepreneur and franchisee, Darius Alexander is excited to be bringing the versatile menu to Douglasville. The new location, which also offers Spice Wings, a similar concept with international inspiration on its wing menu, is at 6920 Douglas Boulevard, by Bruster's.
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
Eater

The 8 Saddest Restaurant Closings in Las Vegas in 2021

Closing a restaurant or bar is almost always a sad occasion — and, unfortunately, Las Vegas saw some favorites disappear from the dining scene in 2021. The following restaurant and bar closings made a particularly large impact by drawing dedicated regulars or bringing the area something essential. These eight restaurants really surprised fans when they closed.
The Kitchn

You’ll Never Guess What City Martha Stewart Chose for Her First-Ever Restaurant

Hello, it’s me — your resident Martha Stewart super fan. I’m endlessly fascinated by Martha’s capacity for all things home, cooking, organizing, and entertaining, and I pride myself on keeping up with whatever Martha’s got cooking. (And at 80 years old, she’s putting my output of work and projects to shame.) I’ll also buy pretty much anything that Martha is selling, so when I tell you I screamed at her latest announcement … well folks, I really did.
Eater

A New, Ambitious African Food Hall by a James Beard Award-Winning Chef Is Headed to Harlem

The James Beard Award-winning chef Alexander Smalls, known for backing Harlem hits the Cecil and Minton’s, is eyeing his next neighborhood project. Alkebulan, which positions itself as the world’s “first African food hall,” will open uptown in Harlem, according to a press release on the project. When it launches, Alkebulan will not only highlight ten food stalls from around the continent, but also feature music and art — a nod to Smalls’ opera singer roots. The NYC food hall is an expansion of an existing project that first opened in October of last year in Dubai as part of a local event, where, according to the release, it will remain as a permanent outpost. The team is also working on an additional London location. Eater has reached out for information about an opening timeline, location, participating businesses, and whether Smalls will cook there himself.
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Reheat Pizza So It Tastes Fresh From the Oven

Pizza is delicious every which way: fresh out of the oven or even cold the next day! However, if you have a few leftover slices and 15 minutes to spare, check out these tips on how to reheat pizza (homemade or takeout!). You'll bring back all that hot and cheesy deliciousness that made your slice gooey and glorious in the first place.
Eater

Worldwide Chef José Andrés Roars Back Into LA With Three New Restaurants

It’s impossible to miss chef José Andrés. The globe-trotting, do-gooding restauranteur maintains ample presence throughout the U.S. with 18 restaurants, along with his non-profit World Central Kitchen which provides food relief during international natural disasters. But in Los Angeles, Andrés’ restaurant existence ceased in August 2020 after closing Bazaar and Somni at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills.
