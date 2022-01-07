The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate Last Week

The James Beard Award-winning chef Alexander Smalls, known for backing Harlem hits the Cecil and Minton’s, is eyeing his next neighborhood project. Alkebulan, which positions itself as the world’s “first African food hall,” will open uptown in Harlem, according to a press release on the project. When it launches, Alkebulan will not only highlight ten food stalls from around the continent, but also feature music and art — a nod to Smalls’ opera singer roots. The NYC food hall is an expansion of an existing project that first opened in October of last year in Dubai as part of a local event, where, according to the release, it will remain as a permanent outpost. The team is also working on an additional London location. Eater has reached out for information about an opening timeline, location, participating businesses, and whether Smalls will cook there himself.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO