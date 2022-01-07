ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’ve won the Unlikely Crush of the Year award… it makes me realise how lucky my wife is

By Piers Morgan
 3 days ago

HE'S famous for his grilling of MPs and causing tears to flow on Life Stories.

But how would Piers Morgan fare if he came face-to-face with a top interviewer... like himself?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AlXJa_0dfhoypW00
Piers Morgan has taken on his toughest interview yet... himself
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Unn8_0dfhoypW00
Meghan wasn't shy about slipping into Piers' DMs Credit: AFP

Piers: Piers, I’m famous for making my guests weep; I’m going to make you sob like a baby in this interview.

Piers: No, you’re not, you cocky little twerp - I know where all your bodies are buried.

Piers: When was the last time you cried?

Piers: When Van Persie defected from Arsenal to United. It nearly broke me.

Piers: Heat magazine’s readers regularly have you topping their Unlikely Crush of the Year poll, how does your wife Celia take this?

Piers: It just reminds her how lucky she is.

Piers: Your blossoming friendship with Meghan Markle was abruptly terminated when she met her now husband, Prince Harry. Do you, deep down, think she once had a slight crush on you too?

Piers: No question. Nobody’s ever slid faster into my DMs after I’ve followed them on social media – she made Usain Bolt look like a tortoise.

Piers: Do you have a message for Meghan now, if she’s reading this?

Piers: Nope. She can read anything I have to say to her in my forthcoming Sun columns, like everyone else.

Piers: When you look in the mirror, what do you see?

Piers: Flawed perfection.

Piers: You were the youngest editor in Fleet St history, went on to become Britain’s most in-demand broadcaster, and have a little black book that reads like a Who’s Who of the planet’s biggest stars… what’s your single greatest achievement?

Piers: My four children, and getting Brian Lara, one of the world’s best ever batsmen, out for nought in a charity cricket match. In fact, the second one might be the greatest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T23mg_0dfhoypW00
Piers says he last wept when Robin Van Persie left Arsenal for Manchester United Credit: Getty Images - Getty

