Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe: Super Easy, Super Tasty

By 5 Tips
 3 days ago
Need a hearty meal that basically cooks itself? Look no further than this slow cooker chicken tortilla soup recipe. The whole family will enjoy it. Add all items into the slow cooker. Cook on low...

Vincent Venturella
3d ago

low salt chickem stock, package of taco seasoning, shredded chicken, corn, can of Rotel tomatoes with peppers, black beans, crock and appetite. chips and cheese.

30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

