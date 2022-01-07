ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

No charges recommended in fatal Appleton break-in

By Associated Press
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1x7g_0dfhoTf700

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Police are recommending no charges be filed in the case of an intruder who was fatally shot at an Appleton residence last June.

Investigators say they have completed their work into the death of 38-year-old Jonathan Tolley.

Police say Tolley had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit when he forcibly entered a locked house and caused damage.

Authorities say Tolley broke into a locked bedroom where the residents had taken shelter before he was shot. No residents of the home were hurt.

Officials concluded the facts and evidence in their investigation indicate that the shooting was justifiable in self-defense.

COPYRIGHT 2022 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman charged with fatally hitting pedestrian makes initial court appearance

MADISON, Wis. – A woman charged in a fatal crash on East Washington Avenue last year appeared in court Monday. Janessa Cardenas, 25, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by a vehicle — use of a controlled substance in connection to a crash that killed 37-year-old Ashley Taylor. RELATED: Complaint: Woman who fatally hit pedestrian on East Washington...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Officer finds two people unconscious at Olbrich Park boat launch; one later dies, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after an officer found two people unconscious at the Olbrich Park boat launch over the weekend, one of whom later died. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said an officer on routine patrol around 3:30 a.m. Saturday found the man intoxicated inside a running vehicle and a woman lying on the ground next to the vehicle. She was in a short-sleeved shirt despite the weather being around 11 degrees at the time.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ap
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

All Dane County jail inmates to be tested for coronavirus

The National Guard has been summoned to help test nearly 600 inmates at the Dane County Jail for COVID-19 on Monday. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says there are record high coronavirus cases at the jail where nearly 90 inmates of the 594 incarcerated have tested positive. Barrett says the jail population usually decreased in the wintertime, but not this year when an abnormally high number of inmates is putting further stress on the facility. The sheriff says they are running out of space. The National Guard had previously tested the jail’s population at the onset of the pandemic. 
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Prosecutors show images of dismembered body in Chandler Halderson trial

MADISON, Wis. — Jurors in Chandler Halderson’s homicide trial saw several images of a dismembered torso later identified as Bart Halderson as the trial entered its third day Wednesday morning. The photos, which were taken by investigators at a farm in rural Cottage Grove on July 8 showed a path of trampled vegetation in the woods, a log that appeared...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is your chance to tell us why:’ Prosecutors play detectives’ interview, arrest of Chandler Halderson

MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors in the Chandler Halderson homicide trial played the full interview investigators had with him before ultimately arresting him for the murder of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson. In the interview, which lasted nearly two hours on the evening of July 8, Dane County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Brian Shunk and William Hendrickson again asked Chandler Halderson...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County deputy allegedly rear-ended by suspected drunk driver

MADISON, Wis. – A Dane County Sheriff’s deputy was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning, officials said. The deputy was reportedly completing a crash investigation on the Beltline westbound at Seminole Highway just after 3 a.m. He was in his squad car in the far left lane with his emergency lights on. A driver allegedly approached the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy