Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo has announced plans for a second distribution of COVID-19 home test kits for residents. The Town has received an additional allocation from the State of Connecticut. The kits will be distributed while supplies last and free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis to Greenwich residents from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Grass Island Park. A portion of the test kits are being directed toward special service providers in Town, as well as to Greenwich schools, housing facilities, health care facilities and essential Town workers.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO