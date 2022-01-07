ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG) On Behalf Of Investors

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health" or the "Company") (BHG) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. In June 2021, Bright Health completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 51 million shares...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BRIGHT HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Bright Health Group, Inc. - BHG

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 7, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG), if they purchased the Company's securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares pursuant to the Company's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
LAW
The Press

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOOD) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"); Robinhood investors have until February 15, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Bright Health Group, Inc. - BHG

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health", or the "Company") (NYSE: BHG) and one of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-00101, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Bright Health common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 24, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Bright Health securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
BUSINESS
The Press

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Summit Therapeutics Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Summit Therapeutics Inc. ("Summit" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SMMT) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Rivian COO Leaves; Company Reports Full Year Production

Electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report said Monday its chief operating officer, Rod Copes, has left the company. Separately it reported production figures in line with lowered guidance it offered last month. The Amazon-backed company said in emailed comments that “Rod began a...
BUSINESS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Tesla Loses Top-Ranking Black Executive

The electric vehicle corporate shuffle hit Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Tuesday as the company's Valerie Capers Workman, head of human resources and one of its highest ranking black employees, left the company. The timing of Workman's departure comes at a time when Tesla has faced multiple high-profile...
FREMONT, CA
Reuters

Major Canadian banks pursue U.S. buys, investments to grow

TORONTO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada's major banks plan to pursue their quest for growth south of the border, their top executives said on Monday, after Bank of Montreal's $16.3 billion Bank of the West buy last month. With billions of dollars of excess capital and share prices close to...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Law Offices#Bhg Rrb#Company#Mcr#Bright Health#Bristol Pike Suite 112
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Motley Fool

The Best Water Stocks of 2021

Water utilities provide an indispensable product and pay dividends, making their stocks attractive core long-term holdings. Middlesex Water, California Water Service, and American States Water were the three best performers of the group last year. Now that we've welcomed in 2022, we're going to look at the best-performing stocks in...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 1.12% to $328.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.05% to 14,942.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.26 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Here’s The Bullish Case for Commodities in 2022

Commodities have soared over the last 12 months, with the Bloomberg Commodity index jumping 27%, the top performance in years. And Barron’s thinks they have more room to rise. “Commodities sit at the crossroads of three of today’s biggest investment themes—rising inflation, a changing China, and the transition away...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy