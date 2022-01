Baystate Health urged people to avoid visiting emergency departments for routine COVID-19 testing as demand for tests surge amid the spread of the omicron variant. “During the last couple of weeks, Baystate Health’s emergency departments have seen a dramatic increase in visits from people presenting for COVID-testing that could be done at community sites specified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health,” Dr. Andrew Artenstein, chief physician executive and chief academic officer for Baystate Health said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO