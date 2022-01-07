ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mario Palacios Palacios in Panama before U.S. arrest in Haiti president assassination

Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMario Palacios Palacios was escorted by Panama immigration after he...

www.miamiherald.com

Washington Post

A toddler died sleeping outside in a months-long housing protest. Now his brother is sick.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — For two months, the family of six had slept beneath a plastic tarp in the cold rain. Maria Lubia Queracama Tanigama, 22, held her newborn and two toddlers tight, using her body to keep them warm as nighttime temperatures dropped into the 40s. Her husband and their 6-year-old lay next to her on a thin mat, the only thing between them and the Bogotá dirt.
ADVOCACY
Miami Herald

Two Cubans have been kidnapped in Haiti, Cuban authorities say

Two Cubans residing in Haiti are among the latest kidnapping victims, the Cuban Embassy in Port-au-Prince confirmed. The two individuals were identified as Andrik Alfredo Abad Reinosa and Enides Galano Silva, both from Moa in Holguín province. Abad and Galano arrived in Haiti through individual work contracts with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Newsbug.info

Amid diplomatic bungling, Jamaica sends alleged Moïse assassin to Colombia, not Haiti

A key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse who was arrested on an immigration violation in Jamaica has been deported to his native Colombia. Mario Palacios Palacios flew out of Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport Monday to South America after Haiti failed to get him extradited to Port-au-Prince and a judge in Jamaica ordered his deportation to Colombia. Palacios was arrested in Kingston in October after surrendering.
POLITICS
BET

Haiti’s Assassinated President Jovenel Moïse Was Reportedly Ready To Expose Suspected Drug Traffickers

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in July, may have had powerful enemies who wanted him dead, according to newly surfaced information. Moïse was creating a list that included powerful politicians and business people suspected of involvement in the country’s lucrative drug trafficking trade, and he was nearly ready to identify them before hitmen gunned him down, The New York Times reported.
WORLD
BBC

Haiti PM Ariel Henry survived assassination attempt - officials

Gunmen tried to kill Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry during an event on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the country's independence, officials say. The incident happened as Mr Henry took part in the ceremony at a church in the northern city of Gonaïves. Video posted online showed the...
AMERICAS
UPI News

U.S. charges ex-Colombian soldier in assassination of Haitian president

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday charged a retired Colombian commando for allegedly taking part in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Mario Palacios, 43, appeared in federal court in Miami where he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap in connection to Moise's assassination.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Haitian prime minister forced to flee city after New Year’s Day shootout

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry was forced to flee the northern city of Gonaïves, where he and other government officials were attending a New Year’s Day Mass to mark the country’s independence from France, after a shootout that left one person dead and that his office cast as an attempt on his life.
POLITICS
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Miami Herald

Top suspect in Haiti assassination probe in U.S. custody in Miami

A key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse appeared in Miami federal court Tuesday afternoon after being arrested in the morning by federal agents upon arrival from Panama. Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios, 43, also known as “Floro,” is the first person allegedly involved in the assassination...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Haiti Prime Minister Spoke to Suspect Before and After President Was Assassinated: NYT

The man who took the reins of the government in Haiti in the aftermath of its president’s shocking assassination communicated with a prime suspect in the case before and even after the murder, according to a new report by The New York Times. Ariel Henry, Haiti’s acting prime minister, spoke to former justice ministry official Joseph Felix Badio twice on the phone the morning after President Jovenel Moïse’s death, according to phone records reviewed by the paper. After Badio—who is suspected of organizing the hit on Moïse and is on the run—was designated as wanted by the police, he visited Henry at his residence multiple times, walking past the prime minister’s security without issue, the paper found. A spokesperson for Henry’s office denied that he had any relationship with Badio, despite the phone records.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Jamaica to Deport Colombian Wanted in Haiti President Assassination

KINGSTON (Reuters) - A former Colombian military member implicated in last year's assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise will be deported from Jamaica to his home country on Jan. 3, Jamaica's attorney general said on Saturday. Mario Antonio Palacios, 43, is accused by Haitian authorities of forming part of a...
POLITICS

