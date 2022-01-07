ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shares easy way she stops new shoes rubbing using a sanitary pad

By Abigail Wilson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSPzh_0dfhnmRp00

IF YOU got a pair of new shoes for Christmas and are currently trying to break them in, you will know the pain.

There’s nothing worse than getting a nice new pair of shoes, but having to walk around in agony, whilst they rub your feet, leaving them sore and covered in blisters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26nVF6_0dfhnmRp00
If you got a pair of Dr Martens for Christmas and are struggling with blisters, listen up Credit: Alamy

Dr Martens seem to be the worst culprit for blisters, with many women complaining about having bruised and sore feet from breaking them in.

Many will have their own method for breaking shoes in - some might wear them around the house for hours, some might even stuff them with potatoes (we’ve heard it all), but one woman has come to the rescue with her genius hack that will ensure your feet are left in perfect condition after rocking your Docs.

Fashion fan Chelsea Watkinson took to TikTok to share her simple hack for protecting your ankles from new boots and we are obsessed.

And no, you won’t have to worry about spending a fortune on expensive blister plasters and there’s no need to spend hours stretching out your shoes.

All you will need is… a sanitary pad.

Yes, you heard that correctly.

Chelsea said: “Gorgeous gorgeous girls chop up sanitary pads.

“Gorgeous gorgeous girls put them in their Docs to save their ankles.”

In Chelsea’s video we see her cut a sanitary pad in half and stick each half at the back of each shoe, where the ankle sits.

With this hack, the sanitary pad acts as a barrier between the shoe and your foot, meaning that the pad will take the weight of the harsh material, leaving your feet as soft and blister-free as they were before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sKwL_0dfhnmRp00
All you need is a sanitary pad and some scissors for this clever hack Credit: tiktoK/chelswatkinson

This way, you can rock your new Docs, without having to waddle around in pain.

Sounds great, right?!

At the time of writing, Chelsea’s video had only been live on TikTok for a day, but it had already racked up a whopping 173.4k views.

It has 3,012 likes, 83 comments and 261 shares.

Many TikTok users were impressed with Chelsea’s hack and tagged their friends in the comments to share it.

One person said: “This is a good idea.”

Another added: “I do this and put them in the armpits of my clothes lol.”

A third commented: “Worth a try.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YCbb_0dfhnmRp00
Your feet will be left blister-free thanks to this clever hack Credit: tiktoK/chelswatkinson

Meanwhile, for more hacks, I’ve got the perfect quick hack for removing fake tan – you don’t need to scrub hard & all you need is sugar

Also, woman shares hack to instantly freshen up your roots WITHOUT using dry shampoo – and people say it’s genius.

As well as this, people are using NAIL VARNISH to hide scratches on their cars and claim you would never notice a difference.

