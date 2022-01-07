ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luis Suarez 'rejects chance to join Juventus' once his Atletico Madrid deal expires in the summer as the Italian giants begin their search for Alvaro Morata's replacement

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Luis Suarez has reportedly snubbed the chance to join Juventus once his Atletico Madrid deal expires in the summer.

The Uruguayan forward is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and is weighing up his next move away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

According to Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport, Juve approached Suarez over joining them once he becomes a free agent but were rejected by the player.

Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez has reportedly rejected the chance to join Juventus

The report goes on to claim that Juventus have already began their search for a replacement for Alvaro Morata, who will be sent back to Atletico in the summer once his loan move in Turin comes to an end.

Morata has also been linked with a move to Barcelona but Juventus are reluctant to prematurely end his season-long loan move in January without a proper replacement.

And for Suarez, it's not the first time he has been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium, either.

The 34-year-old came close to joining the Old Lady in 2020 but the deal reportedly collapsed due to his need to obtain an Italian citizenship 'as part of a requirement to not surpass the authorised quota of non-EU players'.

Juventus have begun their search to find Alvaro Morata's (pictured) replacement

He instead signed for Atletico and went on to help them secure the Spanish league title that season.

But with his time at the Wanda Metropolitano set to come to an end in the summer, Suarez is now presented with several offers.

One of those is a move to MLS outfit Inter Miami, owned by David Beckham, or perhaps a return to his native South America.

However, Suarez said that he may avoid playing his twilight years back home to avoid unneccessary criticism.

Speaking to ESPN, via Spanish outlet AS, he said: 'If I return to any team from South America at 36 or 37 years of age, people will expect me to play like I did in my late twenties.

The 34-year-old Uruguayan striker's contract at the Wanda Metropolitano expires in June

'So if I can't play at the highest level, I rather avoid unnecessary criticism if I don't run enough or can't score the same amount of goals as I did in Europe.

'I want to play somewhere I am happy and comfortable. Also I want to play in a league where I can still perform and keep enjoying playing soccer.

'So I don't think I will return to South America, but the United States or Asia are very good options when I turn 37.'

#Atletico Madrid#Juventus#Barcelona#Italian#Uruguayan#Non Eu#Spanish#Inter Miami#Espn
Sports
