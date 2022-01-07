ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Five Premier League wonderkids to look out for in 2022 after Rio Ferdinand tips Charlie Patino to be breakthrough star

By Etienne Fermie
 5 days ago
CHARLIE PATINO has been tipped for stardom following his goalscoring debut for Arsenal.

BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand labelled his YouTube highlights a 'joke'.

Charlie Patino recently scored on his Gunners debut Credit: Getty

Patino hit the headlines after bagging just minutes into his first senior outing against Sunderland last month.

But he is by no means the only teenager to watch out for in 2022.

SunSport's Etienne Fermie runs the rule over the Premier League's most promising wonderkids to keep your eye on this year.

CHARLIE PATINO - ARSENAL

Where better to start than with the man of the moment?

Midfielder Patino has been likened to Phil Foden for his poise and grace on the ball.

The left-footed starlet was even rated as an even better prospect than Jack Wilshere at 16.

After his successful first cameo against Sunderland, the England youth international is set to be involved against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup this weekend.

Patino has been tipped for stardom Credit: EPA

ANTHONY ELANGA - MAN UNITED

Swedish winger made his Manchester United debut in May 2021 against Leicester City, before scoring on his second outing against Wolves the following week.

Premier League action was to elude him this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, although Ralf Rangnick has taken an instant shine to him.

The German, 63, brought the 19-year-old on for the final 15 minutes of his first game in charge against Crystal Palace, before starting him against Young Boys.

Elanga is goal threat from the flank, having netted seven goals in eight appearances for Sweden's Under-21s.

Anthony Elanga is getting more regular game time under Ralf Rangnick Credit: Getty

COLE PALMER - MAN CITY

Foden isn't the only gifted left-footer in town.

Able to play in midfield or even upfront, Palmer moves with elegance and grace at 6ft 2in.

As well as silky skills he also possesses grit - with manager Pep Guardiola saying in November that he 'knows how to fight in the Premier League'.

Palmer, 19, has now made 12 appearances for boyhood club City, scoring against Club Brugge and Scunthorpe.

Cole Palmer has already caught the eye in the Champions League Credit: Getty

HARVEY VALE - CHELSEA

Harvey Vale, 18, is the latest in a long line of Chelsea youth stars to catch the eye.

The midfielder grew up idolising Cristiano Ronaldo.

But he is now blazing his own trail.

Vale was handed a start by boss Thomas Tuchel in the 2-0 League Cup quarter-final victory over Brentford last month, before being trusted to come on in the semi-final first leg against Spurs this week.

Harvey Vale was chucked on against Spurs this week Credit: Getty

DANE SCARLETT - TOTTENHAM

Despite being just 17-years-old, Dane Scarlett has already had plenty of first-team exposure at Spurs.

The striker was handed his senior debut last season against Ludogorets, before assisting Carlos Vinicius in a further Europa League outing versus Wolfsberger.

Four appearances in the Europa Conference League under Nuno Espirito Santo have followed this term, although he has so far missed every game of Antonio Conte's reign with an ankle injury.

The Italian has faith in the forward, however, saying in November: "We’re talking about a young player with great talent and for sure I can’t wait to work with him and to know him much better."

Dane Scarlett is still hunting his first Spurs goal Credit: Getty

