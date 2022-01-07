Her performance in 2019's Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler was her most recent foray into acting, and she’s recently been making headlines for her potential relationship with Kanye West.

Julia Fox's breakthrough role was alongside Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Who is Julia Fox?

Fox is an Italian-American actress and filmmaker from Milan, Italy, who was born on February 2, 1990.

She is said to have spent her early years in Italy before migrating to New York City at the age of six.

Following her performance as Julia De Fiore in Uncut Gems in 2018, Fox, 31, gained her debut in the entertainment business.

Julia's net worth is projected to be $30million as of January 2022.

Who are Julia Fox’s parents?

Fox was born to an Italian mother, Ann Darwin, and an American father, Samuel Fox, in Milan, Italy.

Fox went to New York City with her father when she was six years old and resided in Yorkville, Manhattan.

Fox lived with her grandfather for the first few years of her life.

There isn’t additional publicly disclosed information on her parents or family.

Julia Fox's mother, Ann Darwin, is Italian Credit: Instagram @juliafox

Are Julia Fox and Kanye West dating?

Fox and West were first seen together on a date in Miami, Florida.

Prior to confirming their relationship, Fox wrote for Interview Magazine called "Date Night," in which she touched upon her connection to West.

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection," Fox wrote.

“His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play."

"Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed," she continued.

Fox also wrote about her second date night with West, noting how he directed a photoshoot for her and saying that “it felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

“I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time," she continued. "But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic."

