Superior, CO

Photos of the Week: Snow, more snow and Jan. 6

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
© Greg Nash
Snow covers the burned remains of a car after wildfires ravaged the area on Sunday in Superior, Colo. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. Associated Press/Jack Dempsey

Fans lay on the ground after falling onto Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after a railing collapsed following the end of an NFL game on Sunday in Landover, Md. Philadelphia won 20-16. Associated Press/Alex Brandon

The U.S. Capitol is seen during a snow storm hitting the mid-Atlantic region on Monday. Greg Nash

Crowds gathered on the National Mall for a friendly snowball fight after a winter storm hit the mid-Atlantic region on Monday. Ken Cedeno/UPI Photo

Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court after the verdict in San Jose, Calif., on Monday. Holmes was convicted of fraud for turning her blood-testing startup Theranos into a sophisticated sham that duped billionaires and other unwitting investors into backing a seemingly revolutionary company whose medical technology never worked as promised. Associated Press/Nic Coury

Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday after a fire reignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on the scene after a major blaze tore through the precinct a day earlier. Associated Press/Nardus Engelbrecht

Squirrel monkeys eat treats given to them by keeper Sam Story at London Zoo as the zoo does its annual stocktake in London on Tuesday. Associated Press/Alastair Grant

People wait in line to be tested for Covid-19 at a mobile testing site parked Times Square in New York City on Tuesday. John Angelillo/UPI Photo

Cars and trucks are stranded on sections of Interstate 95 Tuesday. near Quantico, Va. Close to 48 miles of the interstate was closed due to ice and snow. Associated Press/Steve Helber

Philadelphia firefighters work at the scene of a deadly row house fire on Wednesday in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. Associated Press/Matt Rourke

Riot police walk to block demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday. Demonstrators denouncing the doubling of prices for liquefied gas have clashed with police in Kazakhstan's largest city and held protests in about a dozen other cities in the country. Associated Press/Vladimir Tretyakov

A runner takes a photo of the sun setting over Southwest Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Greg Nash

Pedestrians walk across the Shibuya crossing as snow falls in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. Keizo Mori/UPI Photo

People chant slogans during a protest denouncing the October 2021 military coup in Khartoum, Sudan, on Jan. 6. Sudanese took to the streets in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities in anti-coup protests as the country plunged further into turmoil following the resignation of the prime minister earlier this week. Associated Press/Marwan Ali

Pilgrims jump to catch the cross during a water blessing ceremony marking the Epiphany celebrations at Piraeus port, near Athens, on Thursday. Celebrations to mark the Christian holiday of Epiphany were canceled or scaled back in many parts of Greece Thursday as the country struggles with a huge surge in COVID-19 infections driven by the omicron variant.

Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis

Vice President Harris and President Biden arrive to give remarks in Statuary Hall on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. Greg Nash

President Biden gives remarks in Statuary Hall on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. Greg Nash

Members of the Congress and staff hold a vigil on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. Greg Nash

