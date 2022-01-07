ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

EXCLUSIVE: The Bill actor George Rossi's heartbroken wife reveals he died from pancreatic cancer aged 60 as she leads tributes to her 'wonderful' late husband

By Vivek Chaudhary, Joanna Crawley For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The heartbroken widow of Bill Star George Rossi has revealed that he died surrounded by his loving family after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer.

George - who played DC Duncan Lennox in the ITV drama - died at his North London home on Wednesday at the age of 60, with his wife, Catrin, 56 and their two children, Santino, 24 and Matilda, 26 at his bedside.

Catrin told MailOnline: 'George was a wonderful person. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after losing his battle against pancreatic cancer.

'He died at home which is what he wanted. We will miss him terribly and we are all really grieving at the moment and trying to come to terms with this huge loss. The children are devastated as am I.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdCFj_0dfhnOSV00
Sad news: The Bill star George Rossi has died at the age of 60 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The actor played DC Duncan Lennox in the ITV drama (pictured in 2006)

She sobbed: 'It was expected but this has hit us hard and we really don't know what more to say.'

George and Catrin married in 1988 and she was being comforted by their two children, other relatives and friends at the family home.

His death was announced on social media with his niece Louisa writing that he had still been acting 'up until recently.'

'Unfortunately, George Rossi who played DC Duncan Lennox passed away the morning of Wednesday 5th January 2022,' Louise wrote on Twitter.

'This is my uncle,' she added. 'He was acting still up until recently. Unfortunately, he passed away yesterday morning.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f9hRx_0dfhnOSV00
Still working: Rossi is pictured in a Facebook photo taken in September, 2020. His niece confirmed he was working 'up until recently'. His final project was film Le Cineaste – A Director's Journey, which he filmed in 2020

Glasgow-born George made his debut in The Bill in 1993, and would go on to appear in almost 200 episodes.

His character first appeared in a 1993 episode before returning as a series regular in 1998. He left the drama in 2003.

He also appeared in a string of other well-known TV programmes including Taggart, and the first two series' of Whitechapel between 2009 and 2010, portraying another detective, DC McCormack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBfAp_0dfhnOSV00
Reaching out: Rossi died on Wednesday January 5, with his niece Louisa writing that he had been 'added to the list' who had died that morning

Born in Govan, Glasgow, George was of Italian descent and worked alongside his family in their ice-cream van. He trained at East 15 Acting School in Debden, Essex.

George also starred in the 1984 movie Comfort and Joy alongside his brother Peter, and appeared as Kevin in Roughnecks.

The actor appeared in medical dramas Holby City and Casualty, as well as TV series The Singing Detective, and he starred opposite Peter Riegert, Denis Lawson, and Fulton Mackay in 1983 comedy-drama film Local Hero.

In 2013, George appeared as Gianpaolo Albertini in BBC soap Doctors, and in 2011 he starred as Marco in Hustle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1zyM_0dfhnOSV00
'Warm colleague': Rossi played Lennox, before leaving the ITV serial drama in 2003 (pictured far right with The Bill co-stars including friend Billy Murray second left)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdyrm_0dfhnOSV00
Fan favourite: His character first appeared in a 1993 episode before returning as a series regular in 1998 (pictured as Lennox)

During his career he featured alongside major names like Jean Reno, Chris O'Donnell and Sandra Bullock.

His final project was as David in the film Le Cineaste – A Director's Journey, which he filmed in 2020.

Billy Murray, who played Don Beech in The Bill from 1995 to 2004, tweeted a tribute on Friday, writing: 'Devastated to hear #GeorgeRossi has died. A funny, warm colleague at The Bill and a fine actor. 60 no age. RIP my friend.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioQYS_0dfhnOSV00
ITV star: Pictured with Chris Ellison as DCI Frank Burnside and Lorraine Chase as Betty on The Bill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtbuJ_0dfhnOSV00
Memories: Actor Ben Peyton recalled sharing scenes with the popular actor in his first days of playing Ben Hayward on The Bill 

Actor Ben Peyton, who played Ben Hayward on The Bill from 2000-2003 recalled how Rossi was 'a gent' on set, tweeting: 'I remember when I'd just started and we had to talk together in the background of a scene before I walked out of shot and he carried the scene on.'

'I'd always say 'Cheers, Sir,' as I left even though we were the same rank (PC & DC). I had no idea and assumed he was my superior. I must've said it about five or six times before someone pointed it out. 'Why didn't you tell me?' I said. 'Because it was funny,' he chuckled.'

Actress Tracie Bennett, who appeared alongside Rossi in The Bill and various other TV dramas, tweeted her condolences, writing: 'R.I.P. George Rossi. Can't believe it. We used to laugh til we cried. Also a very gentle and a wonderful man. Gone too young. Condolences to family. Go well my lovely.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iorov_0dfhnOSV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gD0sP_0dfhnOSV00
Sad loss: Director and producer Erron Gordon tweeted: 'Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of George Rossi who played DC Duncan Lennox in The Bill. Condolences to his family'

Casting director Claire Toeman added: 'Rest in peace George Rossi you were the dearest of friends you will be sorely missed.'

Director and producer Erron Gordon tweeted: 'Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of George Rossi who played DC Duncan Lennox in The Bill. Condolences to his family and friends. RIP.'

Last year, former The Bill star Ben Roberts - who portrayed Chief Inspector Derek Conway in the ITV drama from 1987 to 2002 - died aged 70.

His agents LCM Limited wrote on Twitter at the time: 'Remembering the wonderful Ben Roberts who sadly passed away on Monday. Best known as Chief Inspector Derek Conway in The Bill & he had an extensive career in theatre, TV & film. Our thoughts are with his wife Helen & family at this time. (sic)'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EfDi5_0dfhnOSV00
TV star: He also appeared in a string of other well-known TV programmes including Taggart, and the first two series' of Whitechapel between 2009 and 2010 (pictured in 1994)

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Sinéad O'Connor Announces Death of Son: 'May No One Follow His Example'

"Nothing Compares 2 U" singer Sinéad O'Connor has made a tragic announcement — her missing son has died by suicide. "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," she announced late Friday on Twitter. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Lawson
Person
Jean Reno
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
George Rossi
Person
Peter Riegert
Person
Derek Conway
The Independent

TikTok star Candice Murley dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 36, according to family

TikTok creator Candice Murley has passed away “unexpectedly” at the age of 36, according to her family.Murley, who went by the usernames @candimurley and @candicemurley on TikTok, where she had a combined 44,000 followers, died at her home in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on 2 January, according to an obituary posted on the website of Wiseman’s Funeral Home.Following the content creator’s death, her sister Marsha McEvoy created a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of her funeral. As of Thursday, the crowdfunding page had raised $17,356, surpassing its goal of $15,000.In the GoFundMe’s description, McEvoy said that...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Igor death: Bogdanoff twin dies ‘from Covid’ days after brother Grichka

French TV star Igor Bogdanoff has died at the age of 72.The TV personality’s death came just six days after that of his identical twin brother Grichka, who died on 28 December.According to reports, both men died after catching Covid-19. However, this has not been confirmed by their families.A statement from Igor’s agent was shared with French media, reading: “In peace and love, surrounded by his children and his family, Igor Bogdanoff left for the light on Monday January 3, 2022.” He is survived by his ex-wife, the writer Amélie de Bourbon-Parme, and their six children.The Bogdanoff brothers...
SCIENCE
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Honors Wife Francie Frane's Ex-Husband in Moving Tribute

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is honoring his new wife Francie Frane's ex-husband in a moving tribute shared to social media. In an Instagram post, the reality TV star revealed an old photo of Frane and her late spouse laughing together. "Three years ago today Bob Freyn left earth for heaven I am so sorry Francie I love you and I promise you I will try to be at least half the Man Bob was to you," Chapman wrote alongside the photo.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Gary Burgess Heartbreaking Cause of Death: Did the ITV Reporter Die Due To Lung Tumor or Cancer?

Television journalist from ITV, Gary Burgess, reportedly passed away recently in his sleep on New Year's Day. The reporter died at Jersey Hospice at 42 years old. His husband, Alan Burgess, confirmed that he died in a lengthy post on Facebook. It read, "It is with great sadness that I need to announce the death of my wonderful husband Gary on Saturday 1 January. After many years of fighting cancer, Gary died peacefully in his sleep in Jersey Hospice.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Pancreatic Cancer#Itv#Twitter#Italian
Daily Mail

Mother, 22, who met her 54-year-old husband at 19 reveals her parents initially didn't accept her 32-year age gap romance and warned her older lover was just 'looking for a trophy wife'

A mother who met her 54-year-old husband as a teenager revealed how her family tried to end her relationship with her baby's father because of their 32-year age gap. Stay-at-home mother Vanessa Szabo-Menyhart, 22, from Maidstone, Kent, met tennis coach Geza Szabo, then 50, at a table tennis competition in March 2018, when Vanessa was 19.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

George Rossi death: The Bill star dies, aged 61

The Bill star George Rossi has died, aged 61.Scottish actor Rossi played DC Duncan Lennox on the ITV drama series.The news of his death was announced by his niece, Louise, who wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately George Rossi who played DC Duncan Lennox passed away the morning of Wednesday 5th January 2022.”She continued: “This is my uncle. He was acting still up until recently. Unfortunately he passed away yesterday morning.”Rossi, who was the son of a French father and Italian mother, appeared in just under 200 episodes between the years of 1993 and 2003.His character first appeared in a 1993 episode...
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Mi-soo death: Snowdrop actor dies aged 29

Kim Mi-soo, a Korean actor who starred in the Disney Plus series Snowdrop, has died at the age of 29.The actor’s death was announced in a statement released by her agency, Landscape, but no cause of death was disclosed.“Kim suddenly left us on Jan 5,” said the statement.“The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumours or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”The statement was obtained by Variety and has been translated from Korean.Kim played a student and activist called Yeo Jung-min in the South Korean TV series Snowdrop....
WORLD
The Independent

Deanna Booher death: Spaceballs star and wrestler known as Matilda the Hun dies aged 73

Actor and wrestler Deanna Booher has died aged 73.Booher, who wrestled under the name Matilda the Hun, died on Friday (7 January), with her death confirmed by the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) on Sunday (9 January).While no cause of death was given, she had ââused a motorised wheelchair since 2017 due to spinal injuries stemming from wrestling and had suffered from lupus and nerve damage.In a statement, the WWE said: “We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known as ‘Matilda The Hun’ and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away at the age of 73.“Our sincerest...
WWE
enstarz.com

George Rossi Tragic Cause of Death: Police Drama 'The Bill' Actor Dead at 60

It has been confirmed that "The Bill" actor George Rossi passed away after a long battle with his health diagnosis at the age of 60. His wife, Catrin, confirmed that he died at their North London home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, surrounded by his family, especially their two children, Santino and Matilda, at his bedside.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

282K+
Followers
12K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy