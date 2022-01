WHAT...A...MESS! I'm talking about having to be away from the show for 7 days, not being able to take care of my family, and feeling horrendous all in addition to my greasy hair (shown above) while fighting COVID. This selfie was from my bed where I was quarantined...I tried my best to stay away from my husband and kids...they were negative and I wanted to keep it that way. Full disclosure...I had COVID BAD and it was all my fault.

