State Sen. Kathy Bernier announces she will not run for re-election

By Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com
WJFW-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator Kathy Bernier announced that she will not be running for re-election. Bernier, a Republican, represents the 23rd State Senate district including Chippewa Falls area as well...

www.wjfw.com

