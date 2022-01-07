ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

I-70 West to close near Zanesville on Friday night

By Brian Hofmann
 3 days ago

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A portion of Interstate 70 will be closed Friday night in Muskingum County.

Sheriff Matt Lutz said in a Facebook post that the westbound lanes of I-70 will close starting about 10 p.m. between exit 152 in Zanesville and exit 141 near Brownsville. Traffic will be rerouted onto U.S. 40 and able to reconnect to I-70 at State Route 668.

The road had been restricted to one lane near mile marker 145 bcause of an overnight crash. The road will be cleared of remaining debris while it is closed.

Lutz’s office did not specify how long the roadway was expected to be closed.

NBC4 Columbus

Second suspect acquitted in 2017 Columbus nursing home death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has acquitted a certified nurse practitioner of involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the 2017 death of a man at a Columbus nursing home, the second acquittal since the indictment of seven workers at the facility. A Franklin County judge acquitted 55-year-old Kimberly Potter of Delaware of all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3 Columbus City Schools go remote Monday due to staffing issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second week in a row, staffing shortages have forced some Columbus City Schools to switch to remote learning. On Monday, three schools will either remain in or switch to remote learning: Devonshire Alternative Elementary School Hilltonia Middle School  Woodward Park Middle School and 6th Grade at Walden The district […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 18,000 new cases, 2.2 million total since start of pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 10 follow: Total Change New cases 2,207,270 +18,042 Hospitalizations 99,830 +299 ICU admissions 12,059 +21 Deaths* 30,072 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

