Silver Spring, MD

19-year-old filming music video critically injured after drive-by shooting in Silver Spring

By Shennekia Grimshaw, Elise Kim
 3 days ago

SILVER SPRING, Md. ( WDVM ) — A 19-year-old filming a music video was critically injured after a drive-by shooting took place in the 900 block of Silver Spring Ave. Thursday night.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, a Montgomery County Police officer was patrolling the area when she heard shots fired and saw people running from the area.

15-year-old charged for two domestic-related murders, including 8-year-old victim

With additional backup called for assistance, police found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was found in an alley behind Fire Station 1 restaurant and Brewing Co.

He was taken to a local trauma center in critical condition according to MCPD.

The investigation shows that the victim was in the middle of recording a music video when a dark colored four-door sedan drove by the area and shot several rounds at the victim and others.

During preliminary investigation, officers found several businesses in the area struck with rounds, but no additional victims. However, approximately an hour later, a 15-year-old male arrived at a DC hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He said he was shot in Silver Spring.

MCPD continues to investigate this incident and is asking anyone with relevant information to contact them at 240-773-6870 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s).

IN THIS ARTICLE
