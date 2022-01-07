Strategy plus a personal goal, equal purpose and Angels on assignment

I’ve had the end of life on my mind lately, probably because I attended the funerals of several good friends in recent months, all of whom died far too young (or at least young by my 64 year old standard). Last Fall there were two memorial services back to back—Helen Piszek Nelson on a Friday, Father Jim Von Dreele on a Saturday. While they didn’t live a full span, both of these wonderful people made a real difference in the world--Helen as a philanthropist running her family’s foundation, The Copernicus Society, and Jim as an Episcopal priest who worked hard for social justice. They have been inspirations, and I believe others will follow in their footsteps. And so their spirits will live on.

