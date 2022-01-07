ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Two women charged with homicide after death of Lycoming County children

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZA2Kx_0dfhlWCf00

HEPBURN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have unsealed the criminal complaint and affidavit regarding the deaths of two young girls found buried in the yard of their Hepburn Township home.

On September 1 of 2020, Children and Youth Services of Lycoming County had inquired into a case of child neglect for 7-year-old Jesse Snyder. While there, agents questioned the child’s mother, Marie Snyder, regarding the whereabouts of her other children, 3-year-old Jasmine Snyder and 6-year-old Nicole Snyder, which sparked an investigation as to their location.

On November 6 of 2020, human remains were found on the Hepburn Township property where Snyder lived with her girlfriend, Echo Butler . Through the police investigation, officials were able to confirm that these were the remains of Nicole and Jasmine.

Police interviewed Snyder, Echo Butler and Echo’s mother, Michele Butler after their arrest in November and confirmed that the girls died as a result of starvation and physical abuse.

According to police, Echo admitted to police that she “hated” the two young girls because they were “bad.” She would “knee or push” the girls into walls and would “choke’ Nicole until her eyes rolled back into her head. Court papers indicate Marie and Echo would only feed the girls small portions of food and “two sips of water” with what little they were fed.

Witness testimony stated that the girls would be forced to eat alone in a dark room whiles others had full meals, and believed the girls received cold baths as punishment.

Echo, Marie, and Michele all told police that as punishment, the girls would be forced to stand in a dark room or a dark corner, and sometimes they would be restrained.

Michele told police that she believed that Nicole had died in May of 2016 and that in the days leading to her death she was “pale, unable to stand on her own and her hair was falling out.” Police say that Echo had admitted to burying Nicole in the back yard of the house on Livermore Road.

Geisinger now offering COVID vaccine and booster for children ages 12 to 15

Snyder received benefits for both children from the time they were born until four to five years after they died.

Marie Snyder is facing 21 charges related to criminal homicide, child abuse, and theft.

Echo Butler is facing 19 charges related to abuse of corpses, criminal homicide, and tampering with evidence.

Michele Butler is charged with 10 counts relating to concealing the death of a child, abuse of corpses and endangering the welfare of children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 4

Shannon King
2d ago

disgusting...they dont deserve death penalty because that is too easy for them...They deserve to be punished everyday like they did to those poor little babies until they take their last breaths!

Reply
2
Related
WBRE

Wanted drug dealer surrenders in Luzerne County, police say

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say, on Thursday, December 30, 2021, around 9:30 a.m., Christopher Espinosa turned himself in to authorities at the Luzerne County Central Court, for a felony arrest warrant issued by Hazleton Police Department (HPD) Narcotics Unit. Law enforcement says the HPD Narcotics Unit is part of the Luzerne County Drug […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Invalid registration leads to wanted man in Hazleton Police custody

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WOU) — Hazleton Police Officers say they arrested a wanted felon during a routine traffic stop, during the early hours of Christmas Eve. Officers say, just after 12:15 a.m. on December 24, 2021, Hazleton Police Patrol Officers arrested Wilmer Cortorreal Ortega, 21, of Hazelton, due to a felony arrest warrant issued by […]
HAZLETON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lycoming County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lycoming County, PA
WBRE

Scranton woman facing DUI charges after two-vehicle crash on I-81

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman is facing DUI charges after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 Sunday night. According to police paperwork, on Sunday, January 9th, police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-81 South in Moosic, during which, one vehicle rolled onto its roof. According to paperwork, four children were in the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton Police remove firearm from vehicle after road rage incident

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police Crimes Officers conducted a traffic stop and removed a gun from a vehicle with a two-year-old child in the back seat. Police say they were in the area of South Main Avenue and Luzerne Street when they came in contact with a vehicle matching the description of a […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Violent start to the year in Sunbury, two shootings days apart

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A violent start to the new year in Sunbury after two shootings within days of each other. The new year is off to a violent start in Sunbury. Just before midnight, Friday shots were fired into a home on Bainbridge Street. No one was reported injured in the shooting as police […]
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

State police: Man charged with terroristic threats for road rage incident

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man with terroristic threats after they say he threatened an off-duty officer with a pistol during a road rage incident. According to the Pennyslnvia State Police (PSP), an off-duty officer, Trooper Michael Lohman, was driving on Keystone Industrial Park Drive Thursday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. when he […]
DUNMORE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#After Death
WBRE

Victims identified in ‘shopping cart killer’ case

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WBRE

One dead after house fire in Forty Fort

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a fire broke out in Forty Fort Monday evening. It happened on Myers Street around 5:30 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire on the back side of the home. According to Kingston-Forty Fort FD Chief Frank Guido, the male victim […]
FORTY FORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

One dead after fatal crash on Route 940 in Pocono Summit

POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday the Pocono Mountain Region Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 940. According to police, the crash occurred at 2275 Route 940, Pocono Summit, Monday morning around 6:45 a.m. Police say the initial investigation shows the vehicle lost control, traveled off the roadway, […]
POCONO SUMMIT, PA
WBRE

Porch pirate snags diabetic medicine

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Shickshinny State Police are investigating a theft of packages from a residence in Conyngham township.  Police say the packages included diabetic medicine and testing equipment.   The suspect drove away in a silver 2 door Honda Civic.   Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Shickshinny at 570-542-4117 
CONYNGHAM, PA
WBRE

WBRE

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy