PHOTOS – First Snow of 2022 – Submitted Photos

This photograph from the winter of 1919 shows William Donald Harrison and Allan Blake Harrison admiring the “snow cow” sculpture in Simcoe Park. This one and others in the park were created by the Polish soldiers for the enjoyment of the Niagara-on-the-Lake community. The Polish soldiers were training at Niagara Camp during the First World War and were later sent to Europe to help liberate the Polish territories that were occupied by the Central Powers (Russia, Germany and Austria-Hungary) at the time. While enjoying the snow this winter, see if you can recreate the popular snow cow in your local park.

NIAGARA, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO