(The Center Square) – December was a good month for small businesses around the country, but Illinois businesses continue to lag. According to Alignable’s December Road to Recovery Report, 43% of U.S. small business owners reported monthly revenues that matched or exceeded pre-COVID levels. That is a 16% increase over 27% in November which is the largest monthly jump in recovery revenues seen in all of 2021.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO