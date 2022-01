A man who illegally sold thousands of doses of controlled substances and prescription drugs pled guilty today in federal court in Cedar Rapids. Jon Stidham, age 57, from McClelland, Iowa, was convicted of conspiracy to deliver, distribute or dispense methyltestosterone, a Schedule III controlled substance, by means of the Internet without a valid prescription and without complying with federal and Iowa licensing requirements, and one count of conspiracy to introduce misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud or mislead and to commit mail fraud.

