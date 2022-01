ORLANDO — Rui Hachimura had been tiptoeing toward the starting line for a while. It had been just over seven weeks since he was first seen participating in a shoot-around with the Washington Wizards. A month after that, he knocked out three milestones in one game, traveling with the team, wearing his uniform and participating in pregame warmups, all for the first time this season at a Dec. 23 game in Madison Square Garden.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO