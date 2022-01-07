ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: Where are the COVID-19 tests that Biden promised?

President Joe Biden announced last month that the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free to people to use at home. But despite high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped, White House officials said.

DOES THE GOVERNMENT HAVE THE TESTS?

Not yet. This week marked the close of an initial bidding period for test manufacturers to apply to the departments of Defense and Health and Human Services for contracts to make the tests. The first contract, worth $51.6 million, was awarded Thursday and a second for 13.3 million tests was assigned Friday. Additional contracts will be signed in the coming weeks, officials said. All 500 million kits will not arrive at the same time. They will be delivered in batches over months.

WHEN WILL THE TEST KITS BE DELIVERED?

The federal government is expected to get delivery of the first batch of tests “over the next week or so," according to White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients. Americans will start receiving them “in the coming weeks” he added.

MY DRUGSTORE DOESN’T HAVE ANY TESTS. HOW CAN I GET A FREE KIT FROM THE GOVERNMENT?

You’ll go to a new government website to request a kit, but the site won’t be operating until after the first batch of test kits has been delivered to the government. “We’re obviously not going to put the website up until there are tests available,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last month.

The Postal Service will handle fulfillment and shipment of tests to Americans’ doorsteps, officials said.

WHICH HOME TEST WILL I GET?

It's unclear. But Psaki noted that the Food and Drug Administration has approved several different brands of rapid home tests that are currently on the market. While they are packaged differently and may use slightly different procedures, officials said, their mechanisms of detection and effectiveness are generally the same.

WILL I BE LIMITED TO ONE TEST OR CAN I REQUEST MULTIPLE?

To be determined. Officials are also working on policies for how frequently people can request a free test. That's expected to come with a new focus on educating Americans about best practices for when they should take a test.

WHY IS BIDEN BUYING THESE TEST KITS?

It represents an acknowledgement by the president that the administration needs to do more to increase access to COVID-19 testing, which is an important tool to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In cases where infected people show symptoms or not, testing is the only way to find out if they have the virus so they can avoid being out and about and potentially spreading disease.

Demand for test kits soared as the holidays neared and people grew eager to test themselves and their families before traveling and as the easily transmissible omicron variant spread rapidly in just a few weeks to become dominant strain in the U.S.

Biden's promise of 500 million test kits is in addition to the administration's earlier pledge to send 50 million rapid tests to community health centers across the country.

HOW MUCH WILL THE PROGRAM COST?

The purchase will be paid for with money from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill Biden signed into law in March, the White House said. The exact cost will be known soon.

IS THERE ANOTHER WAY TO GET A TEST KIT FOR FREE

Starting Jan. 15, private insurers will be required to cover the cost of at-home testing, the same way they cover the cost of PCR lab tests. People will have the option of buying tests at a store or online, then seeking reimbursement from their health insurance provider. Those with public health insurance through Medicare or Medicaid, or without insurance, will be directed to the forthcoming website to order tests or to community health centers in their area offering free testing.

WILL THE GOVERNMENT PROGRAM MAKE IT HARDER FOR ME TO FIND A TEST AT THE DRUGSTORE?

White House officials say the government tests are coming from new manufacturing capacity and should not interfere with existing supplies that drugstores, health clinics and state governments are relying on.

“These are additional tests," Zients said, made possible by the fact that the FDA has authorized many new ones in the last few months. “So, there’s a lot more capacity for rapid tests.”

Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
AFP

Biden to promote two key minority voting rights bills in Georgia

US President Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to rally public support for two bills aimed at protecting minority voting rights, which he accuses Republicans of endangering. - Prevent discrimination - The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named after famed American civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis, is another measure aimed at boosting minority voting rights.
AFP

Biden dives into battle on voting rights in Georgia speech

President Joe Biden plunges into a historic, politically explosive battle on voting reforms Tuesday with a speech in Georgia, the heart of the US civil rights struggle. - Georgia played a key role in the epic US journey from slavery through to the civil rights struggles of the 1950s and '60s. 
NBC News

Supreme Court Covid vaccine mandate hearing exposes Biden administration overreach

The Biden administration has adopted several policies mandating vaccination against the Covid-19 virus. The administration’s desire to increase the vaccination rate is laudable. Vaccines are essential to limit the spread of the disease and especially to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death — including against the new omicron variant. But the government must respect legal limits on its power.
The Independent

Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
WTAJ

As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden faces a steep path to achieve his ambitious goal of slashing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, amid legislative gridlock that has stalled a $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives. Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which contains $550 billion in spending and tax credits aimed at promoting […]
mediaite.com

‘F you’: Greg Gutfeld Unleashes Epic Rant Warning Democrats Will Use Jan. 6 to Put ‘Permanent’ Target on Backs of Political Enemies

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld delivered a fiery monologue aimed at President Joe Biden and Democrats during coverage of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Gutfeld was incensed by Biden’s Thursday remarks, in which he commented on the riot with relation to the 2020 election results. On The Five, co-host Dana Perino played a snippet from the Biden speech.
ABC News

