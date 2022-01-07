ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's economic challenge: Finding workers and goods

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I57PO_0dfhkNkp00

President Joe Biden enters the midterm election year of 2022 determined to address what economists call a “supply” problem — there aren’t enough jobseekers or goods to meet the country’s needs.

This is also a political problem. The mismatch has obscured the strong growth and 3.9% unemployment rate achieved during Biden’s first year, the kind of performance that would typically help the president and congressional Democrats woo voters in the midterms. It has left Biden trying to showcase his economic achievements while trying to parry Republican criticism that his policies have fueled inflation.

“This is the kind of recovery I promised and hoped for for the American people,” the president said in remarks Friday. “My focus is on keeping this recovery strong and durable, notwithstanding Republican obstructionism. Because, you know, I know that even as jobs and families’ incomes have recovered, families are still feeling the pinch of prices and costs."

Pessimism has overtaken Americans' views on the economy, even though the economy is objectively better than it was in 2020 right before Biden took office. The index of consumer sentiment tracked by the University of Michigan is 12.5% lower than a year ago, despite people being vaccinated and 6.4 million jobs added over the past 12 months.

Shoppers are focused on shortages of cars, bath towels and even breakfast cereal. Employers can’t fill the 10.6 million jobs they’re advertising, as Friday's employment report showed a mere 199,000 jobs gained in December. Prices for almost everything are rising — with forecasters expecting a 7.1% annual increase to turn up in next Wednesday’s inflation report.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy bypassed the clear positives in the economy and blamed the administration for any shortfalls.

“President Biden has been in office for nearly a year, and our economy is still missing millions of pre-pandemic jobs, consumers are facing inflationary pressure not felt in nearly 40 years, and employers continue to struggle with a persistent labor shortage,” the California lawmaker said in a statement.

As a policy and a political challenge, White House officials say they're figuring out how to increase the supply of workers and goods this year as the pandemic and supply chain issues linger. They have to do that while preserving consumer and business demand, two pillars of economic strength that are byproducts of last year's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The administration expects inflation to ease, yet it's unwilling to idly wait for that to happen.

The administration sees the supply factor as the only viable solution, because the alternative would be to cut government spending to reduce demand in ways that could hurt people's wellbeing and ability to spend and invest.

“We have very strong demand in this economy, and we have constrained supply," said Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. “There’s two ways of going after that imbalance. You can whack the demand side and essentially make people poorer, so that they don’t have the resources to pursue what they want. Or, you can try to expand the supply side — that’s what we’re doing.”

Biden announced a slew of initiatives to unclog supply chains, so that container ships can dock faster and big-rig trucks can get on the road faster with full trailers. The efforts include u pdating ports with money from the $1 trillion infrastructure law, as well as executive actions to increase the number of commercial truckers and plans to increase the domestic production of computer chips.

The White House says it's already fixing the supply chain. It issued a memo reporting an uptick in store inventories and a 39% decline since November in shipping containers waiting at ports for nine days or more.

Biden has also said that his proposed investments in child care, families and health care — which are stalled in the Senate — would relieve supply constraints by making it easier for more parents to work. Yet his arguments for the nearly $2 trillion in spending and tax increases have failed to sway West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the decisive Democratic vote, who fears inflation and wants to require that families who receive the child tax credit have jobs.

At the heart of the workers shortage is also the continued threat of the pandemic. The initial wave in 2020, followed by the delta and now omicron variants have made it harder for people to return to work or train for new occupations. That's created a shortage of workers and worsened supply chain challenges and inflation.

“The virus remains the biggest issue in the economy today,” said Aaron Sojourner, an economist at the University of Minnesota. “Millions of employees are missing work every week because they have COVID symptoms or they’re caring for someone with symptoms, and the unvaccinated are 2.4 times more likely to miss work.”

Sojourner estimated that only 39% of working-age Americans are fully vaccinated and received a booster shot. That leaves 36% who need a booster and 25% who were never fully vaccinated.

Heather Boushey, also a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said the pandemic caused massive unemployment and dislocations for families and businesses. But she said the supply chain challenges have been harder to address because of their global nature and the fact that they involve some long-standing challenges that are separate from the coronavirus.

“This is not just in the United States — this a global issue,” Boushey said.

Friday's employment report showed just how hard it could be to boost the number of workers seeking jobs, said Tyler Goodspeed, an economics adviser in the Trump administration who is now a fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution.

The report came out ahead of the likely impact from the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has led to the closures of school and some businesses. Yet it showed that the percentage of people in the labor force has not increased substantially, a sign that the supply of available workers is tight even though the U.S. is still 3.6 million jobs short of pre-pandemics levels. There has also been a shortfall in business investment since the pandemic that makes it more difficult to increase supplies in the economy, Goodspeed said.

“It’s tough for me to see how supply keeps pace with demand in 2022,” he said.

Comments / 3

Related
HuffingtonPost

Critics Sum Up Laura Ingraham's Latest Joe Biden Attack In 1 Mocking Word

Laura Ingraham’s latest bombastic attack on President Joe Biden prompted the same one-word reply from many Twitter users: projection. On Wednesday night, the Fox News personality suggested Biden’s presidency was in the pocket of rival network MSNBC. “This isn’t the Biden administration, though. Is it really? It’s the MSNBC administration,” she declared.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KXL

Joe Biden Lies To America With A Smile On His Face

The lies of Joe Biden never stop. Today, they hit a crescendo on the anniversary of January 6th and the capitol riot. Let me focus on just two of them. He accuses rioters of killing Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. That’s just a flat out lie. The Washington D.C....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Only SIX Percent of Republicans Say Biden’s Win Was ‘Definitely Legitimate’

As President Joe Biden marks the one-year anniversary of the Trump-inspired Capitol insurrection, only 6 percent of Republicans believe his election victory was “definitely legitimate.”. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered speeches at the Capitol Thursday morning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. And as expected,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Fiscal Times

Another Round of Covid Stimulus?

Good Wednesday evening! Let's talk about stimulus, past and maybe future, today. And, as Washington prepares for the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, we'll highlight a proposal for government investment to fight extremism. Lawmakers Float Another Round of Business Stimulus. As the omicron variant of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Washington Post

Biden finally says what needs to be said about the ‘big lie’

On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, Joe Biden gave what might wind up being the most important speech of his career. That’s not only because it took on the central problem of his presidency — the ongoing attack on American democracy and Donald Trump’s role in it — but also because Biden was more clear and emphatic on this subject than he has ever been before.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecentersquare.com

Biden disapproval rating reaches new high

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is kicking off his second year in office with his highest disapproval rating to date. A new CNBC/Change Research poll found 56% of voters disapprove of Biden’s job as president, the worst disapproval numbers the president has seen since taking office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
syracuse.com

Will there be another stimulus check because of omicron variant?

The rising case numbers of COVID-19 that have been attributed to the omicron variant have left some wondering if the federal government will distribute a fourth round of direct payments in the form of a stimulus check. In the past, the imminent or ongoing threat of another wave of COVID-19...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Economic Recovery#Economics#Democrats#Republican#Americans#House
Deadline

Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports  Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House. “I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?” Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Joe Manchin apparently no longer supports his own Build Back Better counteroffer

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin came under fire Saturday after The Washington Post reported that the West Virginia Democrat "does not currently support" passing even his own recent $1.8 trillion counteroffer to President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Talks Reopen for Fourth Stimulus Check

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc medically and financially. If there is another round of stimulus, it is likely to go to small business owners. There remain political obstacles in the way of further assistance. We've been writing for months that there's little chance of a fourth check hitting bank accounts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama pens letter pledging to 'recruit and train' at least 100,000 volunteers to ramp up voter registration ahead of 2022 midterms and calls on Democrats to ‘vote like the future of our democracy depends on it’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is wading into the contentious waters of the 2022 midterm election cycle, urging her fellow Democrats to 'vote like the future of our democracy depends on it' in an open letter published Sunday. The popular presidential spouse took out a full-page ad in the New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Time to finally put Biden's vaccine mandates behind us

The Biden administration spent their first year in office overreaching into every aspect of American life, the most dangerous of which is its unconstitutional vaccine mandate for private businesses. Since their announcement in November, the mandates have remained under intense legal scrutiny, losing major battles across federal courts. One of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC News

ABC News

505K+
Followers
126K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy