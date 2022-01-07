Save up to 20% on Zella leggings, joggers, jackets and more at Nordstrom Reviewed/Nordstrom

There are a few must-have clothing items that can make getting ready in the morning a little easier, and leggings are one of them. A go-to pair of leggings that fit well, look cute and are on sale is the ultimate trifecta when it comes to this wardrobe staple. Lucky for you, the current Nordstrom sale is here to help.

Zella, a Nordstrom Made in-house brand, embraces movement, balance and quality through flattering fits and versatile styles. Zella has fashionable athleisure pieces for men , women and kids —and they're all up to 20% off at Nordstrom through Monday, January 17 .

If you are eager to start 2022 fresh with a pair of leggings that you will be able to wear for nearly every activity, consider the Zella Live In high waist leggings . These customer-favorite leggings will take you from a fitness class to the grocery store and back home for a night of lounging. Right now, snag these Zella leggings for $47.20—that's $11.80 off the original price tag of $59.

Whether you are looking for comfy joggers , sleek outwear or stylish workout wear , Zella has something for you. Shop our top picks below.

The best Zella deals at Nordstrom

Save up to 20% on Zella leggings, hoodies, shoes and more at Nordstrom. Reviewed/Nordstrom

