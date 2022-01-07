Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Whatcom County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 12:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 23:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Clearfield; Columbia; Huntingdon; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northumberland; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Union SNOW SQUALL HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1056 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Almedia to near Bald Eagle State Park to 8 miles south of Punxsutawney and moving southeast at 20 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Bloomsburg, Almedia and Lightstreet around 1100 PM EST. Berwick, Lamar and Mifflinville around 1105 PM EST. Mackeyville around 1110 PM EST. Shumans around 1115 PM EST. Madisonburg around 1120 PM EST. Rebersburg and Spring Mills around 1125 PM EST. * For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Woodland and Nescopek exits, specifically between mile markers 124 and 200...and from mile markers 208 to 247. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 81 from mile markers 129 to 139. Interstate 99 from mile markers 45 to 85. Interstate 180 near mile marker 1. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

BLAIR COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO