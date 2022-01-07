ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Whatcom County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-07 11:32:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Mason, Skagit, Snohomish, Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 07:41:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mason; Skagit; Snohomish; Whatcom .Heavy rain in the mountains the next couple of days with snow levels rising to 6500 to 7500 feet. Rainfall totals by the end of Wednesday forecasted to be 5 to 10 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 5 inches in the North Cascades and 2 to 4 inches in the Central and Southern Cascades. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain in the mountains through Wednesday. Rivers flowing off the Olympics could begin flooding today. Rivers off the Northern and Central Cascades flooding could begin Wednesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 05:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to half an inch and ice accumulations from a light glaze to a few hundreths of an inch. * WHERE...Rockford, Colfax, Rosalia, Downtown Spokane, Tekoa, Davenport, Cheney, Spokane Valley, La Crosse, Airway Heights, Uniontown, Fairfield, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
FERRY COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cortland, Southern Cayuga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for New York can be found at 511ny.org, or by dialing 5 1 1 from within the state. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cortland; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Cayuga County, Tompkins and Cortland Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will affect the morning commute on Tuesday.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 23:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 12:39:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Tuesday morning at 1000 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. .The Chehalis River at Porter will continue to recede Tuesday falling below flood stage in the morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood low pasture lands and some roads. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 PM PST Monday the stage was 48.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning and continue receding the remainder of Tuesday. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Coastal Flooding#Erosion#Critical Infrastructure#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Warning
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cortland, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cortland; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Seneca, Tompkins, Cortland and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 15:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with blowing snow reducing visibilities below one-half mile in spots. * WHERE...Antrim, Otsego, Kalkaska, Crawford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cameron, McKean, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 12:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron; McKean; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Potter; Tioga A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF MCKEAN...POTTER...NORTHERN CLINTON...CAMERON...NORTHERN LYCOMING...AND TIOGA COUNTIES HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 843 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Sylvania to near Elk River and moving southeast at 30 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Cameron around 910 PM EST. Wharton around 920 PM EST. Stevenson Dam, Kettle Creek State Park and Tamarack around 930 PM EST. Drivers on US-15 between Mansfield and Buttonwood should be prepared for rapidly-changing conditions as the snow squall moves over the area. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 05:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to half an inch and ice accumulations from a light glaze to a few hundreths of an inch. * WHERE...Rockford, Colfax, Rosalia, Downtown Spokane, Tekoa, Davenport, Cheney, Spokane Valley, La Crosse, Airway Heights, Uniontown, Fairfield, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
FERRY COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Cattaraugus WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent lake snows. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Cattaraugus county. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with reduced visibility. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 07:41:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-12 04:45:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Coast; Willapa Hills FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST TUESDAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Around 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected Tuesday morning through Tuesday night. * WHERE...Pacific County and Wahkiakum County in southwest Washington. * WHEN...From 4 AM PST Tuesday through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The Grays River near Rosburg is currently forecast to hit minor flood stage early Tuesday night, cresting around 12.1 feet early Wednesday morning before falling below minor flood stage shortly before sunrise Wednesday morning. Minor flood stage for the Grays River near Rosburg is 12.0 feet. Minor flooding may also occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Ritchie; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur AN AREA OF LIGHT SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN CALHOUN RANDOLPH...UPSHUR...WEBSTER...BARBOUR...HARRISON...SOUTHEASTERN RITCHIE...CENTRAL POCAHONTAS...DODDRIDGE...TAYLOR...GILMER...LEWIS AND BRAXTON COUNTIES Light snow and flurries will overspread the area this afternoon and taper off this evening. Snow may dust the ground across the lowlands, with an inch or two of accumulation confined to the northern mountain counties. With temperatures well below freezing, some slick spots may develop on untreated roads, especially on secondary roads and residential streets. Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Elkins, Buckhannon, Grafton, Weston, Philippi, Sutton, Grantsville, Webster Springs, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Belington, and Lumberport. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 56 and 129. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 51 and 82. Route 19 between mile markers 66 and 68. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 35. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Columbia, Huntingdon, Mifflin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 12:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 23:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Clearfield; Columbia; Huntingdon; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northumberland; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Union SNOW SQUALL HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1056 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Almedia to near Bald Eagle State Park to 8 miles south of Punxsutawney and moving southeast at 20 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Bloomsburg, Almedia and Lightstreet around 1100 PM EST. Berwick, Lamar and Mifflinville around 1105 PM EST. Mackeyville around 1110 PM EST. Shumans around 1115 PM EST. Madisonburg around 1120 PM EST. Rebersburg and Spring Mills around 1125 PM EST. * For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Woodland and Nescopek exits, specifically between mile markers 124 and 200...and from mile markers 208 to 247. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 81 from mile markers 129 to 139. Interstate 99 from mile markers 45 to 85. Interstate 180 near mile marker 1. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Monroe A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHERN SUSSEX...CARBON AND MONROE COUNTIES At 954 PM EST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from Millrift to near Williamsport. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. You can expect rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Locations impacted include Lehighton, Montague, Mount Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Sussex, Branchville, High Point, Werry Lake, Pocono Pines, Lake Harmony, Vernon Valley, Skytop, Tannersville, Long Pond, Kresgeville and Sun Valley. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 77 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 278 and 309. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 23:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset; Sussex; Warren A SNOW SQUALL MAY AFFECT PARTS OF MORRIS...HUNTERDON SUSSEX...WARREN AND SOMERSET COUNTIES At 1148 PM EST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from near the Delaware Water Gap to near Greenwood Lake. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Locations that may be impacted include Morristown, Newton, Bridgewater, Dover, Madison, Hopatcong, Florham Park, East Hanover, Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Hackettstown, Chatham, Boonton, Butler, Wharton, Washington, Rockaway, Blairstown, Morris Plains and Mount Arlington. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 15 and 42. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 5 and 47. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 18 and 54. Visibilities may drop quickly to less than a quarter of a mile in this squall. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are possible.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 23:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Hudson; Western Essex SNOW SQUALL HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1226 AM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from Butler to Wayne to near Passaic to Englewood and moving southeast at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Newark, Jersey City, Jamaica, Paterson, Flatbush, Flushing, Passaic, Bayonne, Wayne, Mott Haven, Hoboken, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Valley Stream and Long Beach. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin, Waterville Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Cashmere, Badger Mountain Road, Wilbur, Wenatchee, Pangborn Airport, Ephrata, Ritzville, Number 1 Canyon, Chelan, Harrington, Othello, Odessa, Number 2 Canyon, Entiat, Moses Lake, and Creston. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slick and icy. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia, Elk, Montour, Northern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 12:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Elk; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Union SNOW SQUALL HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1011 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Ricketts Glen State Park to near Sandy and moving southeast at 30 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Ricketts Glen State Park and Jamison City around 1015 PM EST. Curwensville around 1035 PM EST. Jeffries around 1055 PM EST. Houtzdale around 1100 PM EST. * For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois and Nescopek exits, specifically from mile markers 97 to 247. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 99 from mile markers 60 to 85. Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 29. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 09:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 14:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie An intense lake effect snow band will affect northern Ashtabula Erie and northwestern Crawford Counties Until 230 PM EST. At 104 PM EST, radar indicated an intense lake effect snow band extending on a southwest to northeast line from Ashtabula to Corry, PA. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility rapidly dropping to less than a quarter of a mile 1 to 2 inches of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Erie, Ashtabula, Conneaut, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Corry, Edinboro, Geneva, North East, Union City, Girard, North Kingsville, Waterford, Albion, Wattsburg, Northwest Harborcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Wesleyville, Lake City and Austinburg. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until this snow band passes your location.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 03:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY BELOW 4000 FEET * WHAT...Freezing rain below 4000 feet. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southwest Suffolk A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHWEST SUFFOLK...NORTHWEST SUFFOLK...NORTHERN NASSAU...AND SOUTHERN NASSAU COUNTIES HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 108 AM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from Farmingville to Brentwood to near Deer Park to Hicksville to Manhasset and moving southeast at 30 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Islip, Brentwood, Levittown, Freeport, Shirley, Deer Park, Lindenhurst, Medford, Garden City, Massapequa, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Mineola, Westbury and Babylon. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy