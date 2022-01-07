Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Whatcom County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Monroe A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHERN SUSSEX...CARBON AND MONROE COUNTIES At 954 PM EST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from Millrift to near Williamsport. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. You can expect rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Locations impacted include Lehighton, Montague, Mount Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Sussex, Branchville, High Point, Werry Lake, Pocono Pines, Lake Harmony, Vernon Valley, Skytop, Tannersville, Long Pond, Kresgeville and Sun Valley. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 77 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 278 and 309. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12.
