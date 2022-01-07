US 1 shut down due to crash

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia to endorse changing Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, saying it’s time to choose “democracy over autocracy.” But some civil rights groups won’t be there, in protest of what they say is administration inaction.
The Biden administration will begin requiring private health providers to pay for at-home rapid tests for Covid-19 this weekend, officials said Monday. The shift, set to take effect Jan. 15, comes as the omicron variant continues surging across the country and the administration tries to boost access to the hard-to-find tests.
(CNN) — Chicago teachers will return to work Tuesday following a breakthrough in union negotiations with the city over Covid-19 mitigation measures -- a standoff that has kept students out of the classroom since Wednesday. The confrontation began last Tuesday when the Chicago Teachers Union voted to begin teaching...
WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department on Monday advised against travel to neighboring Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High"...
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a wave of public and political outrage on Tuesday over allegations that he and his staff flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by holding a garden party in 2020 while Britons were barred by law from mingling outside the home. Opposition politicians...
NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and killing 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
Former real estate mogul and convicted murderer Robert Durst has died of natural causes while serving his prison sentence. Erin Moriarty, who's been covering Durst's case for almost 20 years, has the latest.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. “Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s...
Tennis star Novak Djokovic said Monday he plans to stay in Australia to "try to compete" in the Australian Open after winning an appeal against a decision to cancel his visa over his Covid-19 vaccination status. In a ruling early Monday, Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly ordered that Djokovic...
