Contradictory State Laws Aimed at Stopping Drug Overdoses Aren’t Applied Equally

There have been a record number of drug overdoses and a spike in alcohol abuse in Southwest Florida in 2021, and the holiday season hasn’t helped, but there are solutions. At this time of year, our outlooks transition from alcohol being something socially accepted to something socially expected. According to a new study, around one in five adults has essentially been binge drinking in the last 30 days, and experts say that the social isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has led people to drink much more than they normally would when they do go out.

NAPLES, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO