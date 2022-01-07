Contradictory State Laws Aimed at Stopping Drug Overdoses Aren’t Applied Equally

Within days following a national Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warning that, during 2021 alone, it had seized enough fentanyl to give a lethal dose to every American, the Suffolk County Legislature, this week, approved a plan to make fentanyl detection strips more readily available to residents, thus helping to prevent overdoses. Through legislation sponsored by Deputy Presiding Officer Kara Hahn, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services will soon be required to include fentanyl test strips with naloxone kits distributed during Department trainings on how to use the opioid antidote. Increasing access to fentanyl detection strips will enable recipients to test drug doses for the presence of this deadly synthetic substance prior to using the drugs tested.
