5 wedding headpiece trends you’ll see in 2022

IT’S AS THOUGH someone flipped a switch and announced, “Let the weddings begin!” During the months of lockdown, couples postponed, waited, and postponed again. In spring 2021, the floodgates opened and dates have been set well into 2023, as many 2021 dates were used by the 2020 postponements. Though there are still plenty of old-school celebrations out there, post-vaccine weddings tend to be smaller, use outdoor settings more than ever before, routinely consider safety measures, and—unfortunately—are more expensive, thanks to supply chain issues and high demand. That’s not stopping anybody; a recent study by The Knot (theknot.com) says that the 2.6 million weddings of 2021 and 2022 (estimated) is an all-time high in the US. Another survey found that sixty-eight percent of couples getting married in 2021 also traveled to another wedding that year.

