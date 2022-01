Kohl's revenue is back to 2019 levels while cost cuts contribute to a 110% increase in EPS. Kohl's corporation increased profits to record levels in Q3 2021, leading management to increase earnings expectations. Following the increase, the stock is trading at a full-year P/E of 6.8x earnings. This means for every dollar invested in Kohl's stock, there is 15¢ of company profit. This is a good tradeoff, as most investors are looking for 5¢ of company profit. Additionally, Kohl's investors receive $1 in dividends per year yielding 2%. The company's fundamentals are increasing in value while the price is lagging behind. My investment thesis remains bullish and my price target for 2022 is $70. Into 2023, I believe the stock will reach $90 a share.

