Because of frigid temperatures, COVID-19 testing sites in Springfield and Chicopee are to be closed Tuesday. The site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed to protect the safety of the American Medical Response employees who would have to work outside in the frigid temperatures and dangerously-low wind chills at the drive-through site. The site is run by the company in collaboration with the city of Springfield’s Health and Human Services Department.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO