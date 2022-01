This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. One of the best Chinese stocks, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) has opened two robotic stores in the Netherlands, the first of its kind in the retail space. Following the news, shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant rose more than 4% and ended the day up 2% at $69.60 on January 10.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO