Arbery’s Killers Get Life Terms for Murder Caught on Video (2)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe three White men convicted of murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery while he jogged through their quiet Georgia neighborhood almost two years ago were sentenced Friday to life in prison, though one of them will be able to seek parole after 30 years. Travis McMichael, his...

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced to Life in Prison, Judge Lambasts ‘Absolutely Chilling’ Murder and ‘Lack of Remorse’

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers were each sentenced to life in prison on Friday after the late 25-year-old’s family had earlier asked the court to show them no mercy. Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan to life sentences for the February 2020 killing of Arbery, who was out jogging when he was shot to death in a Georgia neighborhood.
Georgia State
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Get Life Sentences; No Possibility Of Parole For Travis and Gregory McMichael

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS News) — The three men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery‘s murder were sentenced Friday to life in prison. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, will have to serve 30 years of his life sentence before he’s eligible for parole. The three men, all of whom are White, were convicted in November for the killing of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man. Arbery was shot and killed in February 2020 while jogging in a neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia. The shooting was captured on cellphone video, which the jury viewed during the trial. At the sentencing hearing on Friday, lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski asked Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley to give Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael life without the possibility of parole. Dunikoski asked for Bryan to receive life with the possibility of parole. More from CBS News  
Experts Expect 3 MPD Officers Federally Charged In George Floyd’s Death To Testify

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A pretrial hearing was held Tuesday for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with federal civil rights violations in George Floyd’s death. Last year, a federal grand jury indicted former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority on May 25, 2020, as Floyd, 46, was held face-down, handcuffed and not resisting in a restraint that was captured on bystander video. His death led to worldwide protests and calls for change in policing. Chauvin has since been found guilty of...
‘Pure evil’ murderer of toddler Star Hobson is jailed for life

The “pure evil” woman who murdered 16-month-old Star Hobson has been told she must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.Bouncer and security guard Savannah Brockhill 28, was jailed for life at Bradford Crown Court alongside Star’s mother, Frankie Smith 20, who was handed an eight-year sentence for causing or allowing her daughter’s death.The killing of Star and details of how she was subjected to months of assaults and psychological harm have caused an outcry, especially as the trial came so soon after the case of murdered Solihull six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.Star’s great-grandfather, David Fawcett, has led the...
Greg Mcmichael
Al Sharpton
Man confesses to murder on Facebook Live before killing ex-wife, himself

A Maryland man gunned down his former girlfriend in Baltimore then murdered his ex-wife and confessed to killings on Facebook Live before shooting himself. Rajaee Shareef Black, 44, admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend, Tara Labang, Saturday afternoon while outside the Columbia apartment building of his ex-wife, Wendy Natalie Black, according to the chilling clip.
Porthcawl one-punch killer Christopher George jailed

A "morally despicable" killer who ended a man's life with one punch has been sentenced to five years in prison. Christopher George, of Heol-Y-Berllan, Pyle, Bridgend county, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury last month. He left Carl Chinnock, 50, with a serious head injury in Porthcawl's Salt...
Man Accused of Killing Wife, Teen, Shot Dead By Police

(CBS DETROIT) – A suspect accused of killing his wife and her 13-year-old daughter was shot and killed by Detroit Police. According to Chief James White, Dwayne McDonald was hiding inside in an apartment on Owen Street near Woodward, when police conducted a raid to find him. “Mr. Mcdonald...
CT Man Sentenced For Possessing Gun, Drugs While On Federal Supervised Release

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 4.25 years in prison for narcotics distribution and firearms possession, and for violating the terms of his prior supervised release. Ronnell Rogers, age 28, of New Haven, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 5, to prison time, as well as three years of supervised release following his time in jail, said Leonard C Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
Public Safety
Crumbleys withdrew cash, sold horses and bought burner phones after discovering son was mass-shooting suspect

The parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley withdrew cash, sold their horses, and bought four burner phones after finding out about their son’s actions. Jennifer and James Crumbley were taken into custody on 4 December in a warehouse in Detroit following the Oxford High School shooting on 30 November that left four students dead. During a bond hearing on Friday, a detailed account of the parents’ actions was shared as District Court Judge Julie Nicholson denied their lawyers’ request to lower their $500,000 bonds to $100,000 each, according to The Detroit News. They are both jailed...
Prosecutors offer to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury charges if she is not granted retrial

Prosecutors are prepared to dismiss two perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if she is not granted a retrial in her sex-trafficking case.In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan on Monday night, prosecutors said dropping the perjury counts would reflect the victims’ “significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again”.They also asked the Manhattan judge to sentence Maxwell within about three to four months.Lawyers for Maxwell oppose setting any timetable, believing one juror’s post-trial revelations about having been sexually abused was a “compelling basis” to overturn their client’s conviction and grant a...
