Arbery’s Killers Get Life Terms for Murder Caught on Video (2)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS News) — The three men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery‘s murder were sentenced Friday to life in prison. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, will have to serve 30 years of his life sentence before he’s eligible for parole. The three men, all of whom are White, were convicted in November for the killing of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man. Arbery was shot and killed in February 2020 while jogging in a neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia. The shooting was captured on cellphone video, which the jury viewed during the trial. At the sentencing hearing on Friday, lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski asked Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley to give Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael life without the possibility of parole. Dunikoski asked for Bryan to receive life with the possibility of parole. More from CBS News

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO