Richmond Raceway opening as Community Testing Center tomorrow

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The first of nine new Community Testing Centers to open in Virginia will have its first day of testing tomorrow, January 8.

The Richmond Raceway has already served as a massive drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, as well as vaccination site, having administered over 160,000 doses.

Starting tomorrow, it will be the first of nine long-term Community Testing Sites set up by Governor Ralph Northam with $5 million in funding from the Virginia Department of Health. The new sites will all be in localities that already have CTCs, but are facing demand that exceeds their capacity.

“We’ve seen really high demand,” said Cat Long, with RHHD. “I feel a sense of relief and I hope others feel a sense of relief too that there are much more opportunities now to get tested,” she told 8News Friday.

“We understand that there is a lot of demand for testing, and this expanded capacity through the CTCs will help address some of these critical needs across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia’s Health Commissioner.

The testing center will be run by AshBritt/IEM, who also operate the Community Vaccination Center at the Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center.

In addition to the clinics offered by appointment only, RHHD is hosting two walk-in clinics next

week. These two clinics are first come, first served while supplies last. Dates, times, and

locations for the two walk-in clinics are listed below:



● Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (1440 N Laburnum

Ave) from 9:00am-1:00pm

● Thursday, January 13, 2022- Southside Plaza (509 East Southside Plaza) from

2:00pm-6:00pm

“This CTC, supplementing the community events we’re having next week, we’re really hopeful will eliminate the need for anyone to be turned away for testing,” Long said.

The first weekend of the 2022 Richmond Gun Show will also be taking place at the Raceway, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The CTC will be at Gate 7, which is on the Northwest side of the complex, at 4690 Carolina Avenue. Doors will open Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. and the clinic will operate every day between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. until Jan. 13, when it will be open Saturday-Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are required for all CTCs. You can register for a test three days in advance.

Just PCR tests are available at the CTC’s, according to RHHD. You can still try and get rapid tests at area libraries, pharmacies, or in stores.

RHHD said it will monitor demand and clinic capacity and may add on additional events. Also, the health district said it will notify the public when and where it plans to distribute at-home COVID-19 tests once the next shipment is received, which is expected towards the end of next week.

