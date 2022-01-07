ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health" or the "Company") (BHG) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. In June 2021, Bright Health completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 51 million shares...

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (PKKFF, TNT) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or the "Company"), (OTC: PKKFF) (NASDAQ: TNT) securities between September 2, 2021 and October 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Tenet investors have until January 18, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BRIGHT HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Bright Health Group, Inc. - BHG

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 7, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG), if they purchased the Company's securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares pursuant to the Company's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
CASTLIGHT INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Castlight Health, Inc. - CSLT

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) to Vera Whole Health, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Castlight will receive only $2.05 in cash for each share of Castlight that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Bright Health Group, Inc. - BHG

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health", or the "Company") (NYSE: BHG) and one of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-00101, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Bright Health common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 24, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Bright Health securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Summit Therapeutics Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Summit Therapeutics Inc. ("Summit" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SMMT) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company...
Major Canadian banks pursue U.S. buys, investments to grow

TORONTO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada's major banks plan to pursue their quest for growth south of the border, their top executives said on Monday, after Bank of Montreal's $16.3 billion Bank of the West buy last month. With billions of dollars of excess capital and share prices close to...
The Best Water Stocks of 2021

Water utilities provide an indispensable product and pay dividends, making their stocks attractive core long-term holdings. Middlesex Water, California Water Service, and American States Water were the three best performers of the group last year. Now that we've welcomed in 2022, we're going to look at the best-performing stocks in...
Meta (Facebook) Delays Staff’s Return to Office. This Time Till March

Tech giant Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, formerly known as Facebook, is the latest company in corporate America to delay its return to the office due to increased risk from the fast spreading omicron variant of coronavirus. The move signals that America's triumphant return...
Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 1.12% to $328.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.05% to 14,942.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.26 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
Stocks of the Week: Banks, Alcoa, General Dynamics

The stock market got off on the wrong foot for the first trading week of 2022, with the Dow Jones Industrial index falling -2.07%. While that scenario tripped up investors, all is not lost. “The first week of 2022 was miserable for most of the stock market,” said Real Money's...
Credit Card Issuers Lure Subprime Customers As Standards Loosen

Periods of economic growth generally lead lenders to loosen their requirements for giving out credit cards, and that’s exactly what’s happening during the current economic rebound. About 11.6 million subprime borrowers — those below a 620 credit rating — gained general-purpose credit cards in the first nine months...
Tilray Stock Affirmed Outperform at Cowen; Cost Cuts Ahead of Plan

Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray, Inc. Report shares were affirmed outperform at Cowen, which said that the cannabis company missed Wall Street estimates on revenue but profitability benefited as Tilray was ahead of schedule on cost-cutting. Analyst Vivien Azer has a $23 price target on the Canadian cannabis company. In...
Here’s The Bullish Case for Commodities in 2022

Commodities have soared over the last 12 months, with the Bloomberg Commodity index jumping 27%, the top performance in years. And Barron’s thinks they have more room to rise. “Commodities sit at the crossroads of three of today’s biggest investment themes—rising inflation, a changing China, and the transition away...
