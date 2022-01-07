INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG) On Behalf Of Investors
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health" or the "Company") (BHG) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. In June 2021, Bright Health completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 51 million shares...www.charlotteobserver.com
