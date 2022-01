Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA -5.3%) reports fourth quarter preliminary revenue to be in the range of $35-$35.5M (+30% to +32% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $34.63M. Narrows 2021 Guidance Range: For the full-year, the company now expects its revenue to be between $126.4-$126.9M (+49% to +50% Y/Y), compared to the prior guidance range of $124-128M, vs. consensus of $125.99M.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO