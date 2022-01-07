ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Dept. of Human Services to temporarily close to public as COVID-19 cases increase

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuLVG_0dfhhizL00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the county and Commonwealth, the Virginia Beach Department of Human Services will temporarily close to the public.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The temporary closure will begin Monday, Jan. 10 and will continue for an undetermined amount of time. City and department leaders will monitor the situation and determine a reopening timeline at a later date.

Staff will continue to work in the offices, as well as at home as needed. They will continue telehealth and in-person community events as possible. Their 24/7 programs and emergency response services will continue to operate.

Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com

Emergency Hotlines:

  • Adult Protective Services (APS): to report suspected neglect or abuse of adults –
    757-385-3550 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 888-832-3858 available 24/7
  • Child Protective Services (CPS): to report suspected neglect or abuse of children –
    757-385-3400 or 800-552-7096 available 24/7
  • Emergency Mental Health Services – 757-385-0888
  • Adult Outpatient Mental Health Services (including Same Day Access) 757-385-0511
  • Child & Youth Mental Health Services (Including Same Day Access) 757-385-0850
  • Developmental Services – 757-385-0600
  • Emergency Mental Health Services – 757-385-0888 available 24/7
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Virginia Beach, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Coronavirus
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Covid#Commonwealth#Coronavirus Coverage#Adult Protective Services#Aps#Child Protective Services
WAVY News 10

Newport News company awarded $51.6 million contract to deliver over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News company has been awarded a $56.1 million contract to deliver over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits. On Jan. 6, the Department of Defense awarded the contract to Goldbelt Security, LLC, in Newport News. The effort supports President Biden’s plan to deliver 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests nationwide at no […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy