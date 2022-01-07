Virginia Beach Dept. of Human Services to temporarily close to public as COVID-19 cases increase

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the county and Commonwealth, the Virginia Beach Department of Human Services will temporarily close to the public.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The temporary closure will begin Monday, Jan. 10 and will continue for an undetermined amount of time. City and department leaders will monitor the situation and determine a reopening timeline at a later date.

Staff will continue to work in the offices, as well as at home as needed. They will continue telehealth and in-person community events as possible. Their 24/7 programs and emergency response services will continue to operate.

Emergency Hotlines:

Adult Protective Services (APS): to report suspected neglect or abuse of adults –

757-385-3550 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 888-832-3858 available 24/7

757-385-3550 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 888-832-3858 available 24/7 Child Protective Services (CPS): to report suspected neglect or abuse of children –

757-385-3400 or 800-552-7096 available 24/7

757-385-3400 or 800-552-7096 available 24/7 Emergency Mental Health Services – 757-385-0888

757-385-0888 Adult Outpatient Mental Health Services (including Same Day Access) – 757-385-0511

(including Same Day Access) 757-385-0511 Child & Youth Mental Health Services (Including Same Day Access) – 757-385-0850

(Including Same Day Access) 757-385-0850 Developmental Services – 757-385-0600

757-385-0600 Emergency Mental Health Services – 757-385-0888 available 24/7

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.