If you own an Ice Cream Shop, I would guess that the perfect time to close and renovate would be during the coldest months of the year. That's exactly what Love Creamery in Canal Park is doing, they closed their Canal Park location on January 1st and plan to reopen sometime in early February, no date was given, but not to worry if you're a fan, their Lincoln Park shop will stay open for any ice cream desires.

DULUTH, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO