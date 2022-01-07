ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monica Checks IG User For Calling Her Out Of Her Name

By Mya Abraham
 3 days ago
We feel it’s a universal rule to not provoke Monica unwarranted, but alas one alleged fan didn’t get the memo.

On Tuesday (Jan. 4), one Instagram user called the “So Gone” singer a “h**” to which the mother of three responded in a since-deleted Instagram story, “this young lady called me a “h**” tonight…. Now I could chose a massive amount of violence, but judging by this picture she’s attention deprived! I want you all to send her love and uplifting words! [sic] I’m wishing the best for you! May all your relationships last, be loving & grow you in great ways! YDMFKM!!! Decode that!”

While we’re all still decoding that, another Instagram user commented on Monica’s physical appearance, specifically a scar on her lip from a dental accident that took place as a child. Yet again, taking the high road, the “U Should’ve Known Better” singer replied, “thank God I’m not as insecure about as I used to be.”

A post shared by Monica ? (@monicadenise)

She reflected, “My mother decided not to file charges because this negligent dentist was a dear friend’s sister. They pretended to be supportive after, but my massively swollen and poorly stitched face never looked the same! If I could remember her name, I would share it! She didn’t deserve to see patients, especially children! But to our sisters, stop pointing out each other’s flaws! It says more about YOU than it does the woman you’re talking about!”

Most recently, Monica has been spending her days posing for partnerships with her young daughter, Laiyah, and missing her former love, C-Murder.

The Tab

Elle Darby’s fiancé, Connor Swift, has apologised for the racist tweets he posted in 2012

Elle Darby has been all over the internet recently after old racist and homophobic tweets from 10 years ago resurfaced and now her fans have have clocked her fiancé, Connor Swift, also has a history of tweeting hateful language. Elle has since apologised in both an Instagram story and YouTube video, and her 28-year-old fiancé Connor has also apologised for his shameful tweeting in a post on Instagram where he has over 176,000 followers.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tammy Rivera Checks IG User Who Claims She Wants Half Of Waka Flocka's Money

Although they haven't confirmed or denied the rumors that they have split, Tammy Rivera does not want to be involved in any online antics from social media users regarding her husband Waka Flocka. The couple has been relatively quiet in recent months as fans have questioned them about the status of their relationship. They have been featured on shows like Growing Up Hip Hop and Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka, but after rumors surfaced that they've been separated for some time, information about that aspect of their personal lives has been held close.
CELEBRITIES
The Tab

Elle Darby has lost thousands of followers since her racist tweets from 2011 resurfaced

Influencer Elle Darby has recently posted an apology video after facing backlash from her followers for her racist and homophobic tweets she made in 2011. On New Year’s Eve she posted an apology onto her Instagram but despite that, she has been losing thousands of followers and subscribers every day. Prior to her ten-year-old tweets coming to light, Elle had 785,545 followers on Instagram but she quickly lost over 46,000 bringing her down to just over 739,000.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Latto Is Tired Of The Backlash From Her Old Rap Name

Latto is a rising star in her own right and with that comes the spotlight where people watch their every move. Like many people in her position, though, criticism is unavoidable. Big Latto has been dealing with critics speaking about her old rap name, which happened to be Mulatto. She...
CELEBRITIES
