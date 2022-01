On Sunday, 28-year-old Akash Kumar, of Blaine, suffered injuries following a fiery crash on Birch Bay-Lynden Road. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Birch Bay-Lynden Road and Rathbone Road at around 8:50pm after getting reports of a two-vehicle collision. The early reports showed that a car and a semi-truck were involved in the wreck. On arrival, officers found the semi-truck and its trailer engulfed in flames whereas the car was approximately 300 feet away with its engine separated from the body of the car.

CUSTER, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO