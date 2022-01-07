ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How ‘CODA’ End-Credits Song Marked a New Beginning for Emilia Jones’ Character

By Beatrice Verhoeven
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37POwB_0dfhgcN600

Since writer-director Sian Heder’s CODA debuted at the Sundance Film Festival nearly a year ago — selling for $25 million to Apple TV+ and winning four awards including the grand jury prize and the audience award — the film, about a hearing girl who is a child of deaf adults (CODA), has garnered critical acclaim and was named one of the top 10 films of 2021 by the American Film Institute. And in December, its song “Beyond the Shore” was shortlisted in the original song category for the 2022 Academy Awards.

Written by Heder, Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan and Marius de Vries and performed by Emilia Jones (who plays the hearing girl, Ruby, in the film), “Beyond the Shore” plays over the end credits, which Heder, Baxter and de Vries call a perfect way to wrap up the movie that also stars Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant.

At the end of the film, Ruby heads off for college in Boston, some 36 miles away from the family’s home in Gloucester, leaving behind her family and their fishing business that she helped out with as her family’s interpreter. To Heder, it was important for the film’s final song to convey the sense of loss in leaving one’s family and childhood behind but not making it overbearingly sad given that the movie ends on an uplifting note.

“When we started thinking about the song, the movie felt complete, in a way,” Heder tells THR . “Yet it ended with a beginning — [Ruby] driving off into the unknown of whatever her journey was going to be. … Even though we go forth from our families and out into the world and pursue our own dreams, they’re always going to be a part of us.”

Heder says she and her collaborators imagined Ruby’s future while thinking of the song’s lyrics. “Years later, Ruby is wherever she is — in a big city [like] New York or maybe Boston or wherever she ended up,” says Heder. “And she’s waking up at 3 a.m. because that’s what she’s used to doing because she grew up on a boat. She’ll be thinking about her father and thinking about being out at sea.”

Baxter says that the idea to write an original song didn’t come until the editing stage, during which they were trying to figure out what to do with the end credits. “All of us realized that it would be really powerful if we could extend Ruby’s narrative a little bit further. You end the film feeling somewhat unresolved and wondering what happens to her and wanting more from her story.”

Jones’ progression as a singer also influenced the idea of the film’s original song. “We’ve gone through such a fantastic, long journey with Emilia and her singing when she started, more or less as a beginner,” says de Vries. “Her voice had been developing so fast and so excitingly that as we got to the end of the process, we just wanted to hear more of her singing. That was another persuasive element in making us decide to write a song to wrap up the story.”

Heder had never written a song before. “I would write lyrics and send them to Nick. Nick would laugh and call me and be like, ‘Sian, just try to sing that word …’ I’d be like, ‘You’re right, you can’t sing that word,’ ” recalls the director of her first attempts at songwriting. “I’m not a very musical person, but I love poetry and I love thinking about lyrics as poetry. I approached it like, ‘Let me try to write a poem that I feel represents the emotion.’ ” She would send it to Baxter and de Vries, who worked with Heder to stick to the overall tone that she was trying to convey while making it work as a song.

Baxter and de Vries explain that they had more time to think about the song and collaborate on it due to COVID-19 hitting just as the movie was wrapping up. “Our final dub had been pushed back about six weeks, so we had time to write this song and really give to the end of the movie,” says Baxter.

Adds de Vries: “We certainly had a little bit of time on our hands because we were forced to stay indoors and because we didn’t have to deliver the film quite as quickly as we thought. We were able to do a lot more drafting and redrafting than you would normally be able to do putting the song together. We could just relax a little bit in the process.”

But Baxter notes that while they had more time with the lyrics, he felt “rushed” with the music because the pandemic forced recording studios to close. Not only that, the songwriters also were tasked with collaborating via Zoom — although Heder says it was “so beautiful to get to make something together from our homes and be on Zoom with these guys and bouncing lyrics back and forth. It was really beautiful to find a way to collaborate in the middle of a very isolating period.” De Vries agrees, noting that writing the song with Heder and Baxter gave him a “measure of human contact” even though they were collaborating remotely.

When it was time for Jones to record the vocals, Baxter says that because of her musical family background — her father is Welsh singer Aled Jones — she had access to a studio near her home. “She’s incredibly talented and collaborative and didn’t really hold up the process in any way. She was just excited.”

Baxter and de Vries have collaborated on many projects together in the past 12 years, including La La Land , Nina , Teen Spirit , Kick-Ass and Sucker Punch , but de Vries admits that CODA was different than anything they’d done before.

“As we went into this one, Nick took on more responsibility for the music production, and I stepped away from that a little bit and took more responsibility for the composition of the score,” de Vries says. “And then we worked very closely together on all of the prep. But one thing we’ve never done before in the 12 years or so we’ve been working together was actually sit down and write a song together.”

For Heder, potentially receiving an Oscar nomination (or win) for the song is something “you dream about when you’re a kid.

“To see the company that we’re in, that feels the most exciting to me,” she says. “This is a really big year for films and incredibly big filmmakers and musical artists. … To see this song next to Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish and Diane Warren — and to see the movie next to Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg, and these other names — it’s just a very exciting thing. It’s thrilling in a way. It’s like, little kid dreams come true.”

Adds de Vries: “I’m just thrilled to not only have been involved in this project but to have it be so visible because it deserves it.”

This story first appeared in a January stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier Documentary Produced by Oprah in the Works at Apple

A documentary about Sidney Poitier is in the works at Apple with Oprah Winfrey executive producing and Reginald Hudlin directing, according to four sources with knowledge of the film. The documentary, which has been under wraps and in production with the participation of the Poitier family for more than a year, is an Apple Original Films release from Winfrey’s Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment. Poitier, who died Thursday at age 94 in Beverly Hills, was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor for 1963’s Lilies of the Field and opened the door for other minority performers through his work in such films as In the Heat of the Night, To Sir With Love and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?. Hudlin directed The Black Godfather, the 2019 documentary about music executive Clarence Avant for Netflix, and Marshall, the 2017 Thurgood Marshall biopic starring Chadwick Boseman for Open Road. Hudlin is also executive producing two films for AppleTV+ called Number One on the Call Sheet, one about Black leading men in Hollywood, which he will direct, and one about Black leading women, directed by Shola Lynch.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘In the Heat of the Night’ Star Lee Grant Remembers Sidney Poitier: “He Was Ahead of Everybody”

In excerpts from an interview, actress and Oscar-winning filmmaker Lee Grant reflects on the legacy of Sidney Poitier, her In the Heat of the Night (1967) co-star, who died this week at age 94. Grant also directed an American Masters documentary on Poitier in 2000. Sidney was ahead of everybody. He broke the mold as an actor and as a Black actor. Since he was from the islands, he had no sense of his not being equal. He had an urgency, a life urgency — going from the islands to Florida, where they told him to go to the back of the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2022

The new year is here, and with it, new films and TV shows are hitting Netflix. New original titles arriving on the streaming service this month include the movie Home Team, starring Kevin James, produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and inspired by true events. When New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton (James) is suspended for the entire 2012 NFL season as a result of his role in the Saints’ Bountygate scandal, he returns home and begins to coach his son’s sixth-grade football team. The film, which arrives on Netflix Jan. 28, also stars Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie...
NFL
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Emilia Jones
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Daniel Durant
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Diane Warren
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Aled Jones
Person
Steven Spielberg
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#A New Beginning#Coda#Apple Tv#Thr
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
thewoodword.org

Popcorn Picks: “West Side Story” is practically perfect

After a long two years of waiting, director Steven Spielberg’s retelling of the classic 1961 film “West Side Story” released on December 10. Both visually and talent-wise, this movie is almost perfect. Based on the 1957 Broadway musical by the late Leonard Bernstein and Steven Sondheim, “West...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
awardswatch.com

Houston Film Critics Society nominations: ‘The Power of the Dog’ leads

The Houston Film Critics Society announced their 2021 nominations on Monday morning and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog received the most nods from the group’s 15th annual awards. The movie is up for nine honors including best picture, director, actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), supporting actress (Kirsten Dunst) and supporting actor Kodi Smit-McPhee (supporting actor).
MOVIES
Variety

Golden Globes 2022 Winners List: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ Win Big in Untelevised Ceremony

Without much fanfare, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes via Twitter on Sunday night, with no media in attendance or celebrities walking the red carpet, like years past. “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) won best drama and “West Side Story” (20th Century/Disney) nabbed best musical or comedy. Jane Campion picked up the best director trophy for helming “The Power of the Dog,” and Kodi Smit-McPhee won best supporting actor for the western. “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler was named best actress in a musical or comedy, and her co-star Ariana DeBose took...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2021

December and Netflix just go together. With the additional time off and Netflix rolling out some of his most prestigious awards-contenders and biggest audience pleasers, it couldn’t be a more perfect time to catch up on brand new movies and beloved favorites. From sci-fi stunners to horror comedies to...
MOVIES
Deadline

“To Mr. Poitier, With Love”: Colman Domingo Remembers Hollywood Legend As “North Star For Actors Like Me”

Editor’s note: Colman Domingo (Zola, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) is one of many Black actors whose careers were inspired by Sidney Poitier who broke racial barriers to become Hollywood’s first Black movie star and the first Black man to win Best Actor Oscar. In an essay for Deadline following Poitier’s death at age 94, Domingo writes about his meeting with Poitier and about the profound impact that encounter — as well as Poitier’s life and career — have had on him. To Mr. Poitier, with love. We mourn you. We celebrate and cherish you. You were and will forever be our guiding...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Can Family-Approved Biopics Sway Academy Voters?

While Hollywood long has embraced the biopic, it has become more common in recent years for family members of a film’s subject — or even the films’ subjects themselves — to take on executive producing roles to ensure that the movie is as accurate to their vision as it is entertaining. Warner Bros.’ King Richard follows Richard Williams’ pursuit to turn his daughters Venus and Serena into the tennis superstars they are today. Executive producer Isha Price, sister of Venus and Serena and played in the film by Danielle Lawson, admits to THR that she at first was dubious of Zach...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy