ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Workers at Image Comics Vote to Certify Union

By Katie Kilkenny
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKwRk_0dfhgPqX00

Workers at Image Comics have voted to certify their union, which the group is saying is a first for a comic book publisher in the U.S., in a National Labor Relations Board election.

Workers voted 7-2 to approve the union in a secret ballot election whose results were tallied on Thursday . While all 12 staffers at the company submitted ballots, three were “subject to a frivolous legal challenge on eligibility, thus their ballots were not opened,” the union said on Thursday. The group claims that Image Comics, the publisher of series including Saga, The Walking Dead and Spawn , ultimately declined to voluntarily recognize their union.

In a statement on Thursday, an Image Comics representative said, “Earlier this morning the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and National Labor Relations Board vote results were tallied, 7 – 2, in favor of unionization. Everyone at Image is committed to this process and we look forward to continuing to work together on this.”

“Winning this election is only the beginning — as always, we are #drawninsolidarity and are eager to continue working together with CWA on the next steps towards securing a strong, fair, and exemplary first contract for comic book publishing workers,” a group of 10 workers wrote in an announcement of the vote results on the website of the union, which is called Comic Book Workers United.

Comic Book Workers United is affiliated with the Communication Workers of America (CWA), a labor giant bargaining on behalf of around 700,000 workers in news media, telecommunications and IT, among other industries. The CWA was also behind the union at Vodeo Games, which recently was voluntarily recognized by management and claims to be the first certified union at a video game studio in North America.

Image Comics workers first announced that they had formed a union on Nov. 1, but staffers told The Hollywood Reporter later that month that organizing had been a topic of discussion for years prior. Comic Book Workers United members hope to institutionalize more salary transparency and regular performance reviews for staff and management, encourage new hires, and create a plan to improve diversity at the company, their website states .

With comic book publishing largely unorganized in the States even as major entertainment unions play a significant role in helping translate some of their popular properties to film and television, Comic Book Workers United is suggesting other publishing workers push to organize. “It is our sincere hope that today’s win inspires our peers to organize for a democratic voice. @cbwupdx [Comic Book Workers United] is ready to stand with you to help create a better and more equitable comics industry for all,” the group’s account tweeted on Thursday.

Jan. 7, 12:20 p.m. Updated with statement from Image Comics.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Animation Guild Expands Beyond L.A. With Unionization of Titmouse New York

In a first since the signing of its charter in 1952, The Animation Guild has unionized a company outside of Los Angeles County. On Monday, IATSE Local 839 announced that the majority of animation workers at Harriet the Spy and Superjail! studio Titmouse who are based in New York signed union cards to be represented by the Guild, and that Titmouse management voluntarily recognized the union. The bargaining unit of 113 workers covers roles such as 3-D modelers, directors, storyboard artists, and prop designers, among others. Over 90 percent of eligible Titmouse workers signed the representation cards, and the union says Titmouse’s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Dick Carson, Emmy-Winning Director and Brother of Johnny Carson, Dies at 92

Dick Carson, the five-time Emmy-winning director who helmed installments of The Merv Griffin Show, Wheel of Fortune and, for his older brother, Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show, has died. He was 92. Carson died Dec. 19 at his home in Studio City after a brief illness, his family announced. Dick Carson moved from Los Angeles to New York to direct The Tonight Show soon after Johnny had informed him that he had been hired to succeed Jack Paar on the NBC late-night program in 1962. With Johnny unable to take over the show for months because he was under contract at ABC, Dick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

WarnerMedia, Comcast Strike New Cable Carriage Deal

WarnerMedia and Comcast have come to terms on a new carriage deal, keeping WarnerMedia’s channels on Comcast cable systems for years to come. The deal covers TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network, TruTV, TCM and the other WarnerMedia channels, but it also includes CNN+, the upcoming streaming service. Comcast “plans to make CNN+ available to its Xfinity customers via its Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV platforms later in 2022,” the companies said Monday. The app will be available as an add-on to Xfinity customers. Separately, a WarnerMedia source said that the company also recently renewed its carriage deal with Altice, though...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Starbucks workers win second union election in company history

The nation’s labour board has certified a second union election victory for Starbucks workers in Buffalo, New York, who sought to organise the first union in the company’s history.Votes were tallied from separate elections at three Buffalo-area stores in December but the results from two of them remained inconclusive.Workers at the coffee chain’s Elmwood Avenue location voted 19-8 to unionise, becoming the first store among the company’s 9,000 corporate-run stores to join a union, and marking a major milestone in labour organising during a historic wave of worker actions.On 10 January, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that workers at...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Labor Relations#Image Comics#Certify Union#Cwa Rrb#Comic Book Workers United#Vodeo Games
CalMatters

Empower workers or government overreach? California’s fast food bill tests labor laws

As union representation has bottomed out in some of the country’s lowest-paid industries, a group of California lawmakers and labor leaders are pushing to test a version of sectoral bargaining, a labor strategy common in other high-income countries. Progressives are pushing for a state-appointed council for the fast food industry to set wages and work conditions, which have historically been negotiated privately between employers and worker unions.
FOXBusiness

Starbucks workers at Arizona store to hold union vote

A Starbucks location in Arizona could be the next to have workers unionize after being granted a request to hold an election. A U.S. labor official granted the request, rejecting the company’s arguments against holding store-by-store votes. In a Friday ruling, the National Labor Relations Board's regional director ordered...
ARIZONA STATE
dailycoffeenews.com

Colectivo Coffee Reaffirms Objections to 2021 Union Vote

Milwaukee-based Colectivo Coffee has continued its legal challenge of last year’s historic employee unionization vote. Meanwhile, the union seeking to represent Colectivo workers has called the latest legal filing an “obstructive tactic” designed to thwart the will of Colectivo workers. In a filing with the National Labor...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
WMDT.com

NLRB certifies Selbyville Mountaire plant vote to remove union

SELBYVILLE, De- The National Labor Rights Board has certified the vote to remove the union at the Selbyville Mountaire Poultry Plant. The vote was 356 to 80 in support of replacing the union, that had been a part of the plant since the early 70s. Director of Communication for Mountaire...
SELBYVILLE, DE
Motley Fool

What Workers Need to Know About Unionizing

Have you been approached about joining a union? Here's what you need to know. Unionizing efforts have been in the news a lot this year. There are pros and cons to joining a union, and workers should be aware of what those entail before casting a vote. Recently, a group...
BUFFALO, NY
Connecticut Public

State union workers coalition wins telework arbitration

The State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) told its members this week that an arbitrator won them the right to negotiate telework on the job. The news came as an early pandemic-era agreement, which allowed many unionized state employees to work remotely 100% of the time, was set to expire at the end of the year.
LABOR ISSUES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Stamos, Norman Lear and Gilbert Gottfried Mourn Bob Saget: “I Am Gutted”

A number of Hollywood stars took to social media on Sunday to remember Bob Saget after the Full House star and comedian was found dead earlier that day. Saget was 65. Saget was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and pronounced dead on the scene, the Orlando Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday night. Authorities have no information on the cause of death. Detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case, and the Orange County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. “We are devastated to...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Can Family-Approved Biopics Sway Academy Voters?

While Hollywood long has embraced the biopic, it has become more common in recent years for family members of a film’s subject — or even the films’ subjects themselves — to take on executive producing roles to ensure that the movie is as accurate to their vision as it is entertaining. Warner Bros.’ King Richard follows Richard Williams’ pursuit to turn his daughters Venus and Serena into the tennis superstars they are today. Executive producer Isha Price, sister of Venus and Serena and played in the film by Danielle Lawson, admits to THR that she at first was dubious of Zach...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy