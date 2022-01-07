ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Local animal shelters take part in Betty White Challenge

By Tyler Watkins
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8gaK_0dfhedBP00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Gulf Coast Humane Society (GCHS) announced they are accepting donations in Betty White’s honor.

GCHS plans to honor the life of Betty White through the popular Betty White Challenge on January 17, which would have been her 100th birthday.

The late actress was also known as an animal advocate and social media has been buzzing to honor her memory through this challenge.

The Betty White Challenge urges people to donate $5 to local animal shelters on her January 17 birthday.

GCHS will be featuring their long-term shelter animals, animals who have been at the shelter for six months or longer, for the event.

You can make donations to GCHS through this link:

The Cape Coral Animal Shelter (CCAS) also announced they are accepting donations from now through January 22, according to CCAS’s press release. The CCAS said the funds will go directly to the care of its “Golden Girls (and Guys)”.

Press Release–CCAS Celebrates the Life of Betty White by Waterman Broadcasting on Scribd

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Entertainment
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Entertainment
Fort Myers, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Society
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' warning for Canada

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department on Monday advised against travel to neighboring Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High"...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. “Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy