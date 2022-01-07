ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neil Sperry: Boxwood blight encroaching on U.S.

By NEIL SPERRY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR NEIL: Why would my boxwood be dying on the tops of the plants? I have it all over my landscape. Is this too much or too little water?. There is a comparatively new disease that has come from Europe to the East Coast of the United States in the past...

Both boxwood blight and too-dry soil can damage boxwoods

Q: Why would my boxwood be dying at the tops of the plants? I have it all over my landscape. Is this too much or too little water?. A: A comparatively new disease has come from Europe to the East Coast of the United States in the past 15 to 20 years. Boxwood blight is affecting this genus exactly like your photograph shows. Google some of the major East Coast universities such as Clemson, North Carolina State and the University of Virginia to search for “boxwood blight,” and I think you will find good information on this relatively new disease.
