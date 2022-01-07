ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gunman Killed After Firing At Philadelphia Officer Serving Warrant: Authorities

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgBRY_0dfhczZP00
Philadelphia police Photo Credit: Wikimedia commons original source unclear

A 44-year-old man who shot at a Philadelphia police officer serving a warrant was killed when the officer returned fire, authorities said.

Officer Scratchard went to a home on the 1900 block of South Bancroft Street to serve a warrant on aggravated assault and firearms violations Tuesday around 6:25 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

As Officer Scratchard and SWAT officers announced their arrival, Vicenzo Rudi was waiting in a doorway inside the garage, armed with a gun, police said.

Scratchard urged Rudi to put his gun down, but Rudi ended up firing multiple shots in the officer's direction, police said. In response, Officer Scratchard shot Rudi, according to police. Scratchard was unharmed, police said.

Rudi was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m., authorities said. Rudi’s gun was recovered from the scene.

Officer Scatchard has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the internal affairs investigation into the shooting, police said. He is a 14-year Veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and assigned to SWAT.

“Involvement in, and witnessing such critical incidents such as this is traumatic for all involved,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

“The decision to use deadly force carries a heavyweight, and my thoughts are with this police officer and all others that were affected by this incident. As with all officer-involved shootings, this officer has been placed on administrative duty while our Officer-Involved Shooting Investigations Unit and Internal Affairs Division conduct a thorough investigation.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Triple-Shooting Injures Teen, 2 Adults In South Jersey: Police

A teen and two adults were shot in South Jersey Sunday night, authorities said. Officers responding to gunshots on Parkway Avenue near Pennington Road in Ewing did not initially locate a scene but were then approached by a vehicle containing one of the shooting victims around 10:15 p.m., Ewing Police said in a Monday afternoon release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

MURDER: Pennsylvania Man Arrested In 'Brutal' Killing Of 25-Year-Old GF

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested in the killing of his 25-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found near the Chester waterfront three months ago, authorities announced. Naima Ishmail was discovered lifeless on the Front and Norris Streets walking trail near the waterfront in Chester City with a gunshot wound to the head on the morning of Oct. 7, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said Monday.
CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

Authorities: Paterson Tenant Kills Roommate With Rock

A Paterson man bashed his roommate in the head with a rock, killing him, authorities said Tuesday. The victim – initially identified only by the initial M.B. – was found face down on the living room floor of the 12th Avenue apartment he shared with Raymond Menafield, 40, at 6:20 a.m. Sunday.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Berks County Nightclub Burglar Busted With Meth: Police

A burglar at a former Berks County nightclub was busted with meth, authorities announced. Police in Bern Township were called to the former Silo Nightclub in reference to a burglary in progress on Jan. 7, when they saw a running rental truck parked behind the building, authorities said. The responding...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Shooting#Firearms#Swat#Internal Affairs Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Fugitive Wanted In Paterson Stabbing Death Captured In Rhode Island, Extradited To NJ

A fugitive wanted for stabbing a fellow Paterson resident dead during a group brawl nearly a year ago was captured in Rhode Island last month, authorities announced on Monday. A warrant for his arrest had been obtained after investigators identified Roshane Latty, 22, as the prime suspect in the stabbing death of Luis Ramirez, 26, on Park Avenue off East 22nd Street late last January, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief announcement.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man In Fatal Police Shooting Identified

A man shot and killed in a confrontation with police in South Jersey was identified as a lifelong Millville resident who served in the Iraq War. Officers responding to a 911 call encountered Daniel Ackley, 33, outside his family's Burns Road home in Millville shortly after 9:30 p.m. last Tuesday, according to a report from the state Attorney General's Office.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Elderly PA Man Fires Gun At Workers Trimming Trees In His Yard: Report

A central Pennsylvania homeowner shot at two men who were trimming trees along his property line, reports cbs21 citing Pennsylvania State Police. George Elwood Blessing, of Newville, who turned 82-year-old the day of the incident, allegedly shot at the men with a 12 gauge shotgun as they exited a marked work truck in his driveway on Jan. 1st., the outlet reports citing a criminal complaint.
NEWVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
193K+
Followers
33K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy