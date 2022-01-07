ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle 'prepare an offer of up to £10m for West Ham defender Issa Diop' as boss Eddie Howe continues his huge January recruitment drive in bid to save the club from relegation

 5 days ago

Newcastle United are preparing to make a move for West Ham United centre-back Issa Diop, according to reports in France.

On Friday morning, the Magpies confirmed their first signing under their Saudi Arabian owners and head coach Eddie Howe as England international Kieran Trippier completed his move to St. James’ Park.

But Howe still has big plans for the rest of the January transfer window and wants more reinforcements as he looks to keep Newcastle in the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q61Zy_0dfhco6e00
Issa Diop is currently one of only two fit senior centre-backs in the West Ham United squad 

A new centre-back is high on his wish list and L’Equipe claim that 24-year-old Diop is being closely monitored ahead of a potential switch.

The report adds that a bid of between €10m (£8.3m) and €12m (£10m) is expected ‘in the coming hours’ to test the resolve of those at the London Stadium.

It seems unlikely that West Ham would sell Diop without a replacement lined up, as the Frenchman is currently one of just two fit senior centre-backs in David Moyes’s squad along with Craig Dawson.

Angelo Ogbonna has been ruled out for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Kurt Zouma is not expected to return to fitness until at least the end of the month following a hamstring issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ub6Kc_0dfhco6e00
Kieran Trippier became the first signing by Newcastle United's new owners on Friday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qoORX_0dfhco6e00
Eddie Howe wants defensive reinforcements as Newcastle fight to stay in the Premier League

Diop signed for West Ham from Toulouse in the summer of 2018 and has gone on to make 109 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals. His contract in East London runs until 2023.

The 24-year-old lost his place in the side at the start of the current campaign and did not feature in the Premier League until December, but he has now started the last six league matches in succession.

Newcastle have conceded the joint-most goals in the Premier League this season (42) and have kept the fewest clean sheets (one), so it is no surprise that Howe wants to bolster his defensive ranks.

Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar have been the centre-back pairing for the majority of Howe’s tenure so far, with Federico Fernandez struggling with injury and Ciaran Clark missing through suspension and Covid-19.

