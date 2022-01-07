ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Niswonger Performing Arts Center to host 1970s-80s chart-topping band

By Ty Butler
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBH28_0dfhc0Fh00

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) will host the Little River Band on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Between 1976 and and 1983, vocalist Wayne Nelson and his group made history when becoming the first band to gather Top 10 hit songs within six consecutive years – accumulating $30 million in total album sales and cementing their legacy along the way.

Since then, the Little River Band continues to fill shows and piece together music from all over the country, even marking themselves as “the best singing band in the world.”

Steak ‘n Shake at The Pinnacle closes, new restaurant to move into space soon

On Jan. 22, the show’s audience can expect to hear the band’s timeless classics, like: “It’s a Long Way There,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” ” Reminiscing” and many others.

Johnson City leaders approve rezoning, paving way for 178 townhomes off Knob Creek

The NPAC concert tickets will start at $50 and can be purchased in-person, at the NPAC box office, online at www.npacgreeneville.com or by phone at 423-638-1679.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Miranda Lambert to perform at ETSU’s spring concert

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University announced Monday that country superstar Miranda Lambert will take the stage April 29 at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. A release from the university revealed the Student Government Association’s (SGA) Spring 2022 Concert is anticipated to be the largest concert event in campus history, and students […]
WJHL

Comedian Bob Saget dead at 65

(NEXSTAR) – Comedian and actor Bob Saget died in Florida Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. He was found at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget […]
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Greeneville, TN
Johnson City, TN
Entertainment
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Top students from local high schools gearing up for Scholars’ Bowl

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 38th season of a televised high school quiz competition that allows top students to test their knowledge will start Monday. The Scholars’ Bowl, which is almost four decades old, will return next week with 51 teams from East Tennessee and Kentucky. “We highlight and give credit to the academic […]
LIMESTONE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Restaurant#The Little River Band#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Marina hosts Polar Bear Plunge on South Holston Lake

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – With snow still on the ground, dozens gathered at South Holston Lake to take a plunge, all for a special cause. President of Sportsmans Marina Travis Richards said for over a decade, the marina has been kicking off the New Year in a unique way. “Last week would have been probably […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Tri-Cities ranks #8 market area on Walgreens Flu Index

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va.(WJHL) — The Walgreens Flu Index states that flu activity is up by 600% compared to the 2020-2021 flu season. According to the pharmacy, the Tri-Cities region of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia ranks #8 in flu activity across the nation, with a 392% increase in flu activity month-over-month. A release revealed the heightened […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Fire damages Taste Buds restaurant in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Friday night fire caused damage to a business in Bristol. The fire happened at Taste Buds restaurant on Edgemont Avenue. Bristol, Tennessee Fire Chief Mike Carrier said the fire started in a fryer but firefighters kept it contained to the kitchen. No injuries were reported, but Carrier said there was […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

WJHL

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy